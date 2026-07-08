She Quietly Ran the Entire Department While Her Boss Took the Credit. The Backstabbing Meeting That Prompted Her to Quit—and Got Her Manager Fired

Betraying your top employees is almost never a good idea, and it rarely works out well in the end.

What would you do if you were doing your job and your manager’s job, but when upper management asked what was going on, your manager completely betrayed you and made you look bad?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she put in her two weeks’ notice, which prompted her boss to fire her on the spot. Now, the department is failing fast, and she just heard that her former manager got fired.

While it is satisfying to see her boss getting what is coming to her, the person in this story is still unemployed. She should have just requested a meeting with upper management to explain the situation rather than quitting. Read through the full story below to see what you think.

Boss tries to fire me, I end up with 2 weeks paid vacation and she loses her job So, this happened several years ago at a company that I worked for.

Bad managers can really ruin a good job.

I was hired into a position there and worked for a woman we shall call Carol. She was the worst manager I’d ever worked for. She really knew very little about the department, couldn’t figure out how to read or generate reports to show our departments statistics, and was way more concerned with being everyone’s friends than their boss.

So, she is doing her job and her boss’s job. Nice.

I was very good at the administrative side of things, and although it wasn’t my job, she eventually got me to start writing her reports for her (that she would present at the weekly management meeting with all the department heads), to create and evaluate new sales campaigns, even conducting interviews and writing up employees who got into trouble. Basically, I started doing her job for her, and all the while she promised me that there would be a new opening soon in a higher position and that all the extra work I was doing would be how she would justify to the higher ups that I should get it.

Of course, she stabs her in the back.

Well, naturally my own duties occassionally got pushed aside in favor of the super urgent things she had me doing for her. One day, her boss’s boss was doing a walk through of our department and called me out for some poor productivity on my accounts. Instead of explaining to him that I actually had permission to scale back on my daily accounts in favor of my new responsibilities, she proceeded to ream me out in front of everyone and promised him that it would be handled.

Wow, her manager thought she would still do her job after what she just did?

I realized then that everything she told me was a lie. I stopped doing her work for her and focused on my own, and went back to being the highest producer in the department (which I had also been before my new duties). She got upset and tried to write me up for disobedience when I told her I wouldn’t come in early and do extra work for her again.

It is time to find a new job.

That was my last straw, I sent her an email with my 2 weeks notice and bcc’d my personal email account so I’d have a copy of it. She replied “received”. She sat there all morning huffing and puffing and eventually pulled me into the side room and told me to hand in my keys and leave right then, that she wasn’t going to pay me for 2 more weeks when I wouldn’t do what she said.

Upper management does not like losing their top performers.

No problem! I maliciously complied because what she didn’t realize was that when an employee gives their 2 weeks notice, and you fill the position or ask them to leave before that time is up, you still have to pay them out. So I got basically 2 free weeks of pay that I didn’t have to work for! The GM of the company was on vacation that week and when he got back he was mad that the highest producer was gone. He asked her what happened and she lied about what had happened and said I was grossly insubordinate and thats why I had to leave that day.

I’m shocked that she came crawling back.

Unfortunately, over the next 6 months, the department went downhill so badly that her job was on the line. She reached out to me to see if I would come back and help her fix it. I said I would if she apologized, gave me a raise and some other perks. She agreed but when she went to HR to get the contract written up, the GM blocked it and said they would never rehire someone who was let go for being grossly insubordinate.

The manager should have been fired long ago.

She couldn’t admit the truth so I didn’t return. Last I heard, she was fired shortly after.

I can’t believe she would even consider going back to work for this person. If she had gotten hired back in, I’m sure it would have backfired eventually.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who walked out of a meeting after hearing about their company’s new overtime policy. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Karma can be the best.

Her manager did this to herself.

This commenter had a similar boss.

They both lost their job in the end, but only one of them was happy about it. Honestly, this person helped her evil manager keep her job much longer than she deserved. It is good that reality finally caught up with her.

While it would have been more satisfying if this person got promoted instead, life doesn’t always work out perfectly.