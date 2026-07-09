The In-Law Trap: Why a Devoted Wife Is Reeling After a Single Mistake Erased Years of Trying to Fit In.

Trying to foster a relationship with your partner’s family is a cornerstone of any happy relationship. But most people know, that’s usually easier said than done.

What would you do if your husband’s family turned against you for not catering to their whims? One woman recently vented about a crazy situation like this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

AITAH for not hosting mother’s day?

My husband and I are happily married in our 20s, without children (for now).

I bought a small starter home prior to our wedding, which is where we live.

It’s modest, but I do enjoy hosting small parties on my terms.

One of the best parts of owning a home!

Usually just parties of 8-10 for our friends, his closest siblings and his parents, and/or my family of 6.

My husband’s large immediate family of 7 siblings wanted us to host Mother’s Day to give a break for the mothers in his family.

While I do love his family, I have a strained relationship with two of his sisters, one of which I’d have to celebrate.

And celebrating shouldn’t feel like a chore.

They had ignored me completely/gossiped about me during the only time we had invited them all over for our housewarming and have scratched out my face in photos at their father’s house.

I didn’t like the idea of hosting them specifically in my home again, but have no problem bringing flowers and food to be cordial somewhere else.

We respectfully declined hosting, reasoning that I could not celebrate my Mother and host a party of 25+ people in the same day.

A completely reasonable decline.

We ended up celebrating at his parents’ house, where most of the siblings live/ all the celebrations have been.

One other sibling has a house, but they were not offering to host as that sister is also a mother.

We were met with backlash for a lot of yesterday’s celebrations.

This family sounds impossible to please.

My husband’s mother had to host/cook for the potluck.

My husband and I did not honor the celebration of Mothers because we could have done more (note that no one was faulting the fathers really at all).

Ain’t that always just the way?

I literally babysat/ played with all my nieces and nephews the whole potluck to give the Moms a break, yet they felt the children still could have had more fun at my house.

AITAH?

Sounds like this 20-something wife didn’t really know what she was marrying into.

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Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The comments jumped to the OP’s defense immediately.



And pointed out the obvious solution.



Some commended the husband’s supportive nature.



Others were simply baffled by the whole thing.



But ultimately? The mic got dropped all around.



This sounds like the mother of all drama.