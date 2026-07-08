They Sympathized with His Job Loss Until His Actions Became Dangerous. Inside the Secret Neighborhood Meetings to Stop a Destructive Homeowner.

When a neighbor starts getting into illegal activities, it can cause problems for the whole neighborhood.

What would you do if your neighbor lost their job and then immediately began getting into illegal and shady things that are making problems for everyone?

That is the situation that the guy in this story is facing, and while he has called the police on him already, it doesn’t seem to help. Now he is looking for other solutions he can try.

Personally, I think he needs to keep calling the cops and gathering evidence to prove what the neighbor is doing. Check out the full story here and see if you agree.

Condo owner above unit going downhill fast I own a condo and rent it to a lovely family in a tight knit community with a self-managed HOA (no prop management company).

You can’t ignore this type of thing.

The owner above my unit unfortunately lost his job, his car, and has suddenly increased some pretty concerning behavior. Random people coming and going in 15-30 min intervals throughout the day and night, people moving in and out furniture and large items, used condoms reported outside the building, and most importantly, very loud banging and aggressive *** noises in very late hours of the night above my unit.

The cops can’t just ignore it if he doesn’t open the door.

Cops have even called multiple times, spoke to the owner once and he stopped for about a week, then now when they come he won’t even open the door. We assume prostitution and drug activity but that’s unconfirmed. HOA has pursued a lien against his unpaid dues. We don’t know if he’s behind on his mortgage, but that’s none of our business.

They should just keep calling the cops when they notice illegal things going on.

We’re hopeful it will go into foreclose but that takes time. Other than the HOA slapping fines on his account for breaking the bylaws, is there anything else we can do to end this nonsense? If we lose our tenants because of him we will sue him, but I really don’t want it to come to that. We considered approaching him to offer to buy his unit if he’s in a tough spot, but I want to tread carefully.

Offering to buy his condo isn’t a bad idea, as long as it is done nicely.

Right now he’s intimidated by us and we still are able to text him, but he’s getting increasingly defensive and a little manic. Any advice is appreciated.

Assuming he won’t sell the condo to this person, I think the only option is to keep calling the cops on him every time he is seen doing something illegal. Putting up cameras can help to gather proof.

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Check out what the people in the comments have to say about the situation as well.

I think this commenter is exactly right.

Documenting every detail will help.

Work with the HOA on this, for sure.

Recording everything he does wrong is a good start.

Keep reporting things to the HOA.

Documenting everything and reporting it to the police and HOA is the only option. Assuming he won’t sell his condo, this is one of those situations where you have to go through the process of getting rid of them.

It is unfortunate that the guy has fallen on hard times, but he can’t be allowed to ruin the entire neighborhood.