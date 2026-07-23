What Started as a Short-Term Favor Stretched into Two Months—Now She Wants Her Sister to Help Pay Rent

Imagine letting a family member stay with you while they’re looking for a place to live. If several months went by, would you be happy to let the family member keep living with you indefinitely, insist that they need to move out, or be okay with them staying as long as they helped pay the bills?

In this story, one sibling is in this situation when her sister moves in with her. She thought it would be a couple weeks, but two months later, she thinks it’s only fair that her sister helps pay some of the bills.

Her sister disagrees. Now, the generous sibling is wondering if she really is asking too much.

Honestly, I think it’s only reasonable to ask her to contribute to the monthly bills instead of letting her live rent free forever. Keep reading to see if you agree.

Sister assumes I would want money “because we’re family.” My sister was in a predicament where she needed out of her living situation quickly. I told her she could stay with me while she looks for somewhere else. The situation in question wasn’t abusive or anything, it was just highly annoying for her, just thought I’d mention that in case anyone thought I was nagging her while “she was going through a bad time” or something. She isn’t, she’s fine.

This favor seems to be never ending.

However, I thought it would be a couple of weeks tops, and its been 2 months. I questioned if she’d found anywhere yet, she said “Not yet, but it won’t be much longer.” And another month has passed.

There’s one problem.

Don’t get me wrong, I love her being here, I’m close with my sister, she’s not at all an inconvenience or in the way or anything like that, but, not to sound like a jerk, I want some money (she works btw.) She’s using my electric, gas, water, eating the food that I buy. If she’s been here this long already, she’s going to need to start paying me some cash.

OP finally told her sister how she felt.

Last night I questioned again if she’d had any luck, and she yet again responded casually with “Not yet.” I then told her (nicely) that if she was going to be here on longer terms then I want her to start giving me some money every month. And the first thing she says is “Are you joking?” So I’m over here like “No? You’ve been here for 2 months already, if youre still here this time next month, I’d like some money towards the bills and food and what not, what about that sounds like a joke?”

OP defended her request.

She told me I was being a jerk, and told me that finding somewhere that’s going to suit her has been tricky and difficult. I told her that was absolutely fine, and told her my issue wasn’t her BEING here, she can stay as long as she needs to, but if it was going to be longer term, I’m gonna need to start seeing some cash. I don’t understand how this is an unreasonable ask? Considering the first 2 months I haven’t charged her a penny. That’s when she played the “We’re family” card. I asked her not to make me feel bad for this simple and quite frankly LOGICAL ask.

Her sister is threatening to leave.

She got really moody with me and said “I’ll grab my stuff and ask mum and dad if I can go there.” Which made me laugh, because a few years ago our brother had to go and move back in with our parents for a few months, and they charged him too, it wouldn’t be any different with her, and I told her that. I told her we’re adults and we don’t get stuff for free, and that’s not how life works for most people. We’re a working class family, we’re not made of money. You pay your way if you’re a working adult living under someone else’s roof. It’s that simple.

Her sister disagrees.

But she thinks I’m being unreasonable. It’s not like I’ve asked her for all her wages for heck sake. I want a little, pay half a water bill, pay half a gas bill, pay for half of the weekly shop, you know? AITA for asking her for money? Because I really don’t think I am.

Her sister has basically moved in. At this point, it does seem fair to basically ask for rent, maybe even draw up a lease if this is going to be a really long term situation.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on OP’s side.

Another person thinks the sister is being unreasonable.

This person thinks the sister is a mooch.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who wants her daughter to help pay for her own cell phone, but her daughter says she can’t force her to get a job.

Here’s a suggestion about how to get her point across to her sister.

I think it’s only fair to start charging her sister rent. It doesn’t have to be a lot, but she should be expected to contribute to the household expenses. It’s not like she doesn’t have a job.

If she continues to let her sister live with her rent free, she may never move out.

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