She Asked Her Husband Over and Over What He Wanted for Father’s Day — When He Finally Told Her, She Said No

It’s typically not a huge deal to change plans at the last minute, right?

Sure…but when there are kids involved in the plans, you gotta take that into account, or else you’re just being kind of thoughtless.

The woman who wrote the story below is pretty annoyed with her husband because of the way he flip-flopped about their Father’s Day plans.

Check out what she had to say about this, and see if you think she overreacted at all.

AITA for telling my husband no to going to the beach on Father’s Day? “I (29F) have been with my husband for 13 years. We currently have a two-year-old son, and I’m about five months pregnant with our second. Two weeks before Father’s Day, I started asking him what he wanted to do so I could plan accordingly. He said he didn’t want to do anything except have me make his favorite food, birria. I agreed and started planning to get all the ingredients on Friday or Saturday so I could have everything ready for Sunday.

He was pretty clear about this…

When I asked him again what he wanted to do, since birria isn’t really an activity, he mentioned that his family was doing something at his sister’s house (she recently gave birth) around noon.

He said he didn’t want to go but didn’t know what he wanted to do, and he became irritated when I kept asking. I asked him again two days before, and it was the same thing. I didn’t push it.

She got everything she needed to celebrate Father’s Day.

Saturday came, and I went grocery shopping while he was at work. I bought all the ingredients, flowers, balloons, and a card. I even got cake mix to make a cake with our son. When he got home, I asked him to put our son to sleep so I could prep the birria for the next day, since I planned to start cooking at 7 a.m. I finished prepping around 9 p.m. The following day, Father’s Day, I got up to make the birria and cook breakfast. My toddler woke up around the same time and threw a tantrum while I was preparing everything. I was prepared to take care of him if my husband wanted to sleep in. All I asked was that he change his diaper. He stayed in bed while the baby cried, and I decided, no big deal, I’d change him quickly myself.

Dude…really?!?!

When I walked into the room, he told me he wanted to go to the beach for Father’s Day. I instantly got annoyed because I hadn’t planned for the beach at all, so I didn’t have anything ready. He also didn’t seem motivated, considering he was dragging his feet just to change a diaper. I told him no because I felt like I would be the one getting everything ready, and it felt like an overwhelming task. Meanwhile, our toddler was still crying. He eventually changed his diaper, and I gave him breakfast, but he didn’t want to eat, so my husband took him outside.

Time to pitch in, buddy!

I went out and told him that if we wanted to go to the beach, he would have to help me get everything ready since he had decided he wanted to go that same morning after I had repeatedly asked him what he wanted to do. He said he didn’t want to do anything anymore and not to worry about it, but he seemed irritated for the rest of the day. I made him breakfast as well and he didn’t eat it. He says he appreciates me because I’m upset and I told him I feel unappreciated but I’m quite frustrated. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

And this person agreed.

I think most people would be pretty annoyed about this, to be honest.

This guy sounds a bit clueless…

But maybe he’ll learn a little something from this experience.

It sounds like these two just aren’t on the same page…