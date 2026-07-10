The Ticket Was Open, then the Demands Turned Wild. Inside the High-Stakes Support Call Triggered by a Client Who Wanted the Impossible.

When you work in tech support, you probably have to handle all sorts of problems. Some of them are probably repetitive and easy to resolve, but others might be quite unusual and complex. Then there are the problems that customers bring to your attention that might leave you shaking your head at their, for lack of a better word, stupidity.

In this story, one tech support worker shares a story about a woman who called and immediately asked to speak to a supervisor. Before transferring the call, he was required to find out why she was calling. When he heard her request, he was so baffled that he had to share it.

I’m not going to ruin the ending by telling you why she called. You’ll have to keep reading for that. It’s too good to spoil.

i don’t want to talk to you, get me a supervisor! you know that call. you barely have time to get out your greeting when someone manages to get the word “SUPERVISOR” out of their foaming mouth. in a way, you’re kind of relieved this person was able to identify themself as a raging jerk from the get-go.

They can’t transfer the call right away.

recently, i had a lady calling in demanding a supervisor. we are required to at least get their account up, verified and have some idea of what the problem is before we bother a supervisor (who knows more about getting employees time in for payroll than they know about troubleshooting). After listening to a barrage of names that would make a sailor blush, i finally get to asking what she needed a supervisor for.

Prepare to be baffled by the customer’s request.

disclaimer: i am in no way responsible for injuries to your face, palm and/or desk. read the reason at your own risk. she wanted to speak to a supervisor because the username she wanted was already taken. she demanded the supervisor call the customer who has that username already and force them to change it.

How insane! That customer is crazy!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Seriously, I didn’t expect it to be that bad!

This might be a good idea.

This person is practically speechless.

This would be funny!

I hope he didn’t transfer the call; although, it would be funny to see how the supervisor reacted. I’m sure they’d laugh about it later.

Talk about clueless!

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who refuses to change his “perfect” software install because the hardware was mistakenly installed upside-down. Read The Drama →