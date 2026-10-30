A Brewery Manager Tells Customers He Is Corporate After They Complain About The Wine And Threaten To Call Someone Above Him

Threatening to call corporate only works when there’s actually a corporate office to call.

One brewery employee got to watch that play out when a group of women came in and ordered wine.

The problem was, they were at a brewery, and the staff made it clear they didn’t know much about the canned wine they carried.

When the women started complaining, they even offered to replace it with beer, but that still wasn’t good enough.

Eventually, one of them pulled out her phone and threatened to call corporate.

Read on to see what happened next.

My old manager left with a glorious response to a Karen. I work at a small local brewery. That being said, we don’t have a corporate office. It’s just the owners, managers, and employees. One of our managers had already put in his 2 weeks’ notice, so he pretty much stopped giving a crap about “the customer is always right” nonsense. Granted, those in charge are almost always on our side, and we don’t take crap from customers when it genuinely isn’t our fault.

It all started over their wine options.

So, one night, a few women in their mid-30s came in. They ordered some wine. We have a few wine-in-a-can options just for those who want it, but we are a brewery. We mainly do beer. So, we don’t know much about the wine and don’t pretend to. They immediately started complaining about the quality of the wine. We apologized and told them we do not make the wine, nor are we known for wine, as we are a brewery, and we would be happy to replace their wine with some beer. They said no.

Fed up, the manager snapped right back at them.

They kept complaining to the manager about the wine, and at this point, he was being more aggressive and telling them that if they didn’t like their wine, he couldn’t help them, and they should go somewhere else. One of them pulled out her phone and, in the classic “holier than thou” demeanor, went, “Well, I’m calling corporate and complaining.” Without skipping a beat, the manager said loudly, “You’re talking to corporate!!” They didn’t really know what to say and promptly left after that. It was glorious.

Nice! That must’ve felt pretty great for him.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about situations like this.

Lots of people like wine with dinner though.

This is probably not a common opinion.

This person gets it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

Here’s someone who lives in wine country.

It’s hard not to laugh at this one.

They literally went to a brewery and expected a large selection of wines.

Then, to make matters even worse, they kept complaining after the manager tried to set them straight.

This just goes to show that some people really don’t think things through at all.

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