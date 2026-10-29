A Company Laid Off 30% of Its Staff—And Then Demanded This Overworked Employee Sacrifice His Days Off to Pick Up the Slack

Employees deserve to enjoy their scheduled days off without feeling pressured to work extra shifts.

In this story, an employee works 5 days a week in a company that laid off 30% of its workforce.

Due to fewer employees available, he was being asked to come in to work during his time off.

He declined the requests, but what’s more frustrating is that his coworkers wanted mandatory overtime instead of questioning the staff cuts.

Have you been in a similar situation? Check out the full details below.

Work constantly asking for overtime. Last week, I worked 5 days, with Wednesday and Thursday off. They asked me to come in on Wednesday. But I was going to the DMV, the grocery store, and had a few things to do around the house, so I declined.

This employee was being asked to come in during his day off.

This week, I have Friday through Sunday off, and they just asked me to come in again. This is all because they’ve laid off 30% of the headcount and want people to come in for overtime to save money. A lot of my coworkers want mandatory overtime so they can force people like me to come in. Meaning they don’t have to work as much, which is crazy to me. Because why would you not be complaining about them reducing our headcount?

He plans to apply to other jobs after his paternity leave.

It’s not even just boomers who are saying this. It’s people in their mid-30s, too, which is wild. I would try to find a new job, but my wife and I are trying for a baby. So I’m trying to hang on until paternity leave. As soon as I get on that, though, I’ll be mass-applying to jobs.

Honestly, it seems unfair to expect employees to keep filling staffing gaps when the company deliberately laid people off.

It’s not OP and his coworkers’ fault that there are fewer employees who can show up to shifts.

Plus, pushing for mandatory overtime could take away everyone’s ability to enjoy their time off.

I think OP’s plan to move is valid and reasonable. Do you agree?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

Here’s some good advice.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Cut the shifts, not the weekends!

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