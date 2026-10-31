A Customer Slapped Cash on the Counter Instead of Handing It Over—So the Cashier Weaponized Pure Malicious Compliance

Imagine working as a cashier. If a customer was paying cash, would you prefer to have them hand you the money by actually putting it in your hand, or would you be okay with them setting it on the counter where you can pick it up?

In this story, one cashier hates it when customers set the money on the counter, and it sounds like a lot of customers do this.

One day, she was so fed up with it that she decided to give the customer a taste of her own medicine and see how she liked it.

Keep reading for all the details.

Cash register money exchange revenge This lady come in and orders her food at the restaurant I work at. She is already an entitled woman at this moment. So while I’m ringing this lady out, she is digging through her purse to take some cash out to pay for her food. I proceed to tell her the total and wait for her to hand me the cash, all while she is giving this “I don’t care” look in general.

OP was really annoyed at how the lady gave her the money.

She takes out her money and so I put my hand out for her to put the cash in it. Instead, she just kind of tosses it to the counter. Aggravated knowing she has got to be the 10th person to do this today. So I hatched a little plan. instead of just taking the money, I pretend not to see it on the counter.

She made her point.

I repeat the total as if she hasn’t taken the money out. She pushes the $20 about half an inch toward me (wow, big difference…) so I reach across the counter and grab the bill. I count out her change right to her (as I always do anyway) after I finish counting, I see her hand out, waiting for me to hand it to her, hand to hand. Nope… I put the cash on the counter and I just see her hand lowering more for me to put it in her hand.

She did the exact same thing the lady did to her.

I slide it a little towards her so she can take it. The look on her face is priceless. She gives me the death glare, as if I just insulted her and her whole family. I tell her to have a good day and she just walks off.

This wasn’t a one time only revenge.

I continued to do this to every customer that did this for quite a while. Needless to say, it worked quite well. The lady and most everyone else now hands me the bills hand to hand every single time.

I can see how this would be annoying to deal with customer after customer.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s how it works in Japan.

Another person used to do the same thing.

This person is bothered by the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who saves a child only to be confronted by parents angry about the paperwork.

This person also mirrors how customers hand them cash.

I honestly don’t pay cash very often anymore, so I’m sure sure how I usually hand cash to a cashier. Now I’m going to be conscious about making sure I put it in their hand, especially if their hand is out. I think most customers don’t realize that setting it on the counter is a pet peeve of many cashiers.

Mirroring what the customer does is a good idea.

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