A Doctor Saved a Waiter Who Collapsed in a Restaurant—Then Declined a Free Meal for the Table, Enraging His Entitled Friends

Nobody goes out to dinner expecting to be the medical professional on duty, but emergencies don’t check the reservation list.

A physician trained in brain disorders was eating with three friends when a waiter tripped, fell, and banged his head on the counter, with the worst of the hit landing on the bridge of his nose.

The physician checked the waiter’s pupils, made sure he was okay, offered a ride to the ED, and explained which symptoms to watch for in the months ahead.

Afterward, the restaurant manager offered to cover the whole table’s bill, and he said no, partly out of ethics and partly over concerns of violating the Good Samaritan law.

His friends were furious that they had to pay for their own meals. Now he’s wondering who was in the wrong.

Keep reading for the full dilemma.

AITAH for making my friends pay for dinner by refusing the restaurant manager paying for it? I (30sM) was at a restaurant with 3 of my friends. I am a physician trained in brain disorders.

Soon their dinner was interrupted by a terrible accident.

As we were eating, a waiter tripped and fell to the side and banged his head on the counter. The upper part of his nose took the worst hit, and he started bleeding there.

So the physician sprung into action.

I took a look at him, made sure he was OK, checked his pupils, offered a ride to the ED, and told him what to watch out for in the next several months (blackouts, seizures, headaches, etc.). One of the other employees was able to take him to the ED.

The restaurant tried to make up for the disruption, but the physician was keen on protecting his career.

The restaurant manager came by and offered to cover the bill for our entire table, and I said no. I did this because it felt unethical, but also because the protections of the Good Samaritan law may be considered void if you accept payment for your services.

His friends weren’t a fan of this decision.

My friends were angry at me because they had to pay for their own meal. They said I didn’t have “the right” to get in the way of the offer that the manager was making for the entire table.

Oh boy, this is bound to get ugly.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

When his career was potentially on the line, this man definitely had the right to make decisions to protect that.

These friends really didn’t have much skin in the game here.

People usually don’t mess around about lawsuits.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

Did these friends really deserve a free meal? This user thinks not.

This physician did his job for free and then got scolded for not letting a restaurant pay him in pasta.

Helping an injured waiter was the easy decision, and declining the comped meal was a principled one that deserved a little more patience from his table.

His friends have a fair point that it was their dinner too, but it’s not like he was picking their pockets — he was protecting his professional footing.

Ethics rarely come with a coupon.

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