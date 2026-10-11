A Former Neighbor Refused to Move On—Escalating from Midnight Stalking to Deliberate Car Vandalism

There really are some legitimately scary people in this world.

Sure, we’d all like to act like we’d confront someone who was giving us a hard time, but the fact is, if someone is clearly mentally disturbed, confronting them is usually not a good idea.

In today’s story, a couple is concerned because a guy who clearly has some serious issues won’t leave them alone…and it seems like things are only escalating.

Read on and see what you think about their situation.

Neighbor smashed car windows. “I don’t know if he’s a neighbor anymore, I think he got kicked out of the apartment he was living in and just started hanging around our carports and living out of his car. I wasn’t aware of this. My husband was. He was really annoyed with him, and claimed he was the one peeing and leaving cigarette butts and bottles in our carport, where we keep some of our toddler’s bikes. We told the manager but we had no proof and the guy is gone when manager comes around but then sometimes he comes back.

Husband made it a point to clean off the bikes while the dude was around and apparently that set him off. A couple a days ago somebody threw something at our window.

This is insane!

The window didn’t break or crack anything, but it startled the hell out of me as I was alone in the living room. Part of me suspected the ex neighbor, but no proof. Then things got real screwed up last Sunday night. Husband was working on his truck all day in the carport. By evening I was running errands, I come back and my husband says he wants to check on the truck. He finds his truck vandalized, windows smashed in, keyed etc. Cops and manager gets called. Dude is gone, so not much is done, reports are taken and that’s it. Says he saw from the window before I got home (we live on the 2nd floor) the ex neighbor hanging around down there making noise but you can’t really see anything because the carport is under our apartment. Why didn’t he go check it? I don’t know, mostly I think he didn’t want to leave our toddlers unsupervised and I’m glad he didn’t go down there and fight the guy honestly.

This guy is a real piece of work.

This dude had a history of being crazy and fighting with girlfriend/ex and her family that lives in our building, I’ve heard them. For some reason, they let him continue hanging around outside and sleeping in his car. I was not aware of any of him not living with them anymore, I just knew he was always hanging around outside and I’d heard the fights. My husband had seen him sleeping in his car and put two and two together. There’s basically nothing to be done, especially since his ex and her family are not concerned with him coming and going (or are possibly afraid of him, they’ve called the cops on him once too and he comes back anyway). We’re pretty screwed and looking for new apartments, we know nobody’s gonna do anything and don’t feel safe at all anymore.”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this story.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

Yeah, this guy sounds dangerous.

No doubt about it!

And directly confronting him really doesn’t sound like a good idea…

They don’t even feel safe in their own home anymore.