October 31, 2026 at 4:55 am

A Railroad Worker Clocked Out Right On Time, And A Two-Mile Train Was Left Sitting In Front Of The Steel Mill

by Chris Allen

man working on railroad

Canva

Absolute workplace rules can cause huge problems when managers refuse to allow any common sense.

A steel mill banned all overtime, even though railroad crews sometimes needed extra time to finish their routes.

Instead of breaking policy, this veteran timed his final train perfectly and clocked out exactly when ordered.

Read on to see how one punctual departure brought the entire mill to a screeching halt.

The time my grandfather in law shut down a steel mill and got overtime rules changed.

This story takes place in the 60s.

Grandfather-in-law was a WWII vet, was a POW in Italy, got out of the POW camp, and rejoined his unit, then continued the war. So a verified bad***.

After the war, the grandfather got into a different kind of career.

He worked the railroad at a steel mill—just locally moving cars and setting up the train, moving stuff from one plant to the other, that kind of thing.

The mill was on either side of a river with a rail bridge connecting them, and the main rails ran right through both sections of the mill. So when he came through with a lot of cars, it would temporarily close the roads in the mill.

This job required long hours, but luckily, he was paid for this extra work.

He would get a little overtime quite often, just by the nature of the job—a couple of hours or so per week.

When it was shift change time, but you were driving a train, you needed to finish up before you could run the engine back to let your relief take over.

Until management decided to start meddling.

So of course, the mill decided to make a “no overtime, no exceptions” rule.

It took him a couple of weeks to get it timed just right.

So when the grandfather started complying with this new rule, things went south fast.

At 3 p.m., his shift was over. He parked the engine right by the time clock, clocked out, and went home.

He said there was almost two miles of cars hooked to the engine. It went through the section of the mill he was at, across the river, and into the other section of the mill.

All the track was owned by the mill, so it didn’t affect the actual railroad—just the mill.

Luckily, his union had his back.

The mill bosses wanted to punish him. I forget the details, but the Union shut that right down.

Nothing happened, and the rules changed the next day.

Policies as rigid as these often backfire spectacularly.

What did Reddit make of all this?

In business, it always comes down to the bottom line.

Screenshot 2025 10 22 at 4.12.45 PM A Railroad Worker Clocked Out Right On Time, And A Two Mile Train Was Left Sitting In Front Of The Steel Mill

Unions really do serve an essential purpose.

Screenshot 2025 10 22 at 4.13.23 PM A Railroad Worker Clocked Out Right On Time, And A Two Mile Train Was Left Sitting In Front Of The Steel Mill

It’s a good thing when workers stand up for what’s right.

Screenshot 2025 10 22 at 4.13.49 PM A Railroad Worker Clocked Out Right On Time, And A Two Mile Train Was Left Sitting In Front Of The Steel Mill

Maybe not everyone is cut out to be a leader.

Screenshot 2025 10 22 at 4.14.42 PM A Railroad Worker Clocked Out Right On Time, And A Two Mile Train Was Left Sitting In Front Of The Steel Mill

This railroad worker followed the no-overtime rule by leaving a two-mile train blocking roads on both sides of the steel mill.

The union stopped management from punishing him, and the company changed its overtime policy the very next day.

Management saved a little overtime and bought itself a full-sized, train-shaped traffic jam.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket.
Read Story

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Chris Allen

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter