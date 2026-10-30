A Renter Parked His Car and Motorcycle in His Own Assigned Space—And His Neighbor Outraged Over His “Unfair” Double Efficiency

Imagine owning both a car and a motorcycle, but you live in an apartment complex with a first come first serve parking lot. Would you park both vehicles in the same spot, or would you park them in separate spots?

In this story, one renter is in this exact situation, and he thought it would make the most sense to park them in the same spot so he’s not taking up extra parking spaces.

However, his neighbor is upset, and he’s not sure how to appease him.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For having a ‘permanent’ parking space? In my apartment complex there is no assigned parking, it’s a first come first serve kind of situation but there is plenty of parking. There are days when everybody in my building is home and there’s still about 5 free parking spaces for guests. When I first moved in I noticed that there was a spot nobody parked in becuase it was in the shade of a huge tree that constantly dripped sap and nobody wanted to deal with it, so that became ‘my spot.’ If somebody is parked in the spot when I come home it’s no big deal I park some where else.

Now, OP has two vehicles.

The issue is that I recently bought a motorcycle. Per the leasing agreement I can park my bike in a parking space and it can sit there until I move the bike. I thought that would be kind of a jerk move so I parked my bike sideways at the end of the parking space and back up my car into the spot. My car is small so the spot fits both vehicles with room left over.

His neighbor is upset.

One of my neighbors hates that I did this. He says it’s unfair that I now have a ‘permanent parking spot’ while he has to look for a new one everytime. I do get that it sucks to look for one but there IS plenty of parking, I’ve never seen the lot full after 2 years of living here. I’ve offered the move the bike to another spot that was near my window (I worry about the bike, it’s older but looks great, I have received notes about people wanting to buy it and one recently telling to ‘sell the bike or else’.). He refused and said it doesn’t change anything I’m just now in a “better spot”.

He’s not sure if what he’s doing is okay or not.

I told him that if he can’t offer me a solution then I’m not moving my bike and car from a spot nobody was using. He just grumbled and walked away at that. I’ve left my bike where it’s at and called the office to see if what I was doing was okay and they said it was fine. My roommate thinks I’m being a jerk about it and that I should just move my bike and park some where else. I don’t think I should have to if it was a spot nobody was using in the first place. AITA?

It wouldn’t make a difference if he parked the motorcycle and car in two separate spots or one spot. There would always be a vehicle occupying a spot, except this way OP is being considerate and only using one spot, a spot nobody else seems to like to park in anyway.

He’s not doing anything wrong. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person says he’s being kind.

Another person would be petty.

This person also suggests parking in two spots.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Another person breaks down why he’s not doing anything wrong.

First come first serve is just that. The other neighbor can complain, but OP really is being considerate by only taking up one parking spot. The neighbor has nothing to complain about.

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