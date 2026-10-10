A Teen Caught Their Neighbor Stalking and Filming Into Their Bedroom—Only for Police to Tell the Family to “Just Ignore Him”

Sometimes, a person’s general aura can make you feel uncomfortable. And when you’re a person who is tolerant and doesn’t usually get that feeling with others, it pays to actually take notice of it. Because sometimes our gut feelings can be right, and you can tell if something is off even if cognitively you don’t understand it – not yet, anyway. In these moments, it’s always best to take measures to keep yourself safe, because sure you might offend someone, but your life is the only one you have and you understandably want to protect it.

The teen in this story has had those feelings for a long time, toward the fifty year old guy who lives nearby. And given how he treated the teen’s parents, too, these feelings would be justified anyway – but the guy’s lifelong behaviour towards this minor makes their discomfort and fear of this neighbour even more valid.

Read on to find out why.

My 50 year old neighbour has been stalking me and my family since I was born I am sixteen years old now and I have lived in this house my entire life. The whole time we’ve lived here, my neighbour (50, male) has been setting up cameras in our yard, calling the police and fire department, watching 12 year old me getting changed in my room from his yard, etc. Last year I went outside to get my jacket out of the car and I heard something from behind my dads car. I walked towards the car with a baseball bat in hand and was faced with my neighbour hiding behind my dad’s car. After that he ran away and I didn’t do anything because I was so frightened.

Yikes! And this just keeps getting weirder.

When I was 6 years old I was watching TV with my mom in the living room at 10pm, we got a knock on the door and my mom answered it. It was my neighbour with a case of beer, asking my mom if she could come over and drink a beer with him in his house. Obviously my mom said no, but that was really just the beginning of it. That’s when he started setting up cameras directly faced towards our house and our windows.

Read on to find out what things are like now.

Last night I was outside looking at all of the trees (I live in Oregon so for the most part, nights are very beautiful and peaceful). While I was outside I heard a loud “Hey” and I realised it was my neighbour. His light turned on and he started walking towards me. I got so scared that I just ran inside. I’m genuinely terrified of him and I don’t know what to do, I want to call the police on him but it feels like a waste of time because everytime the cops showed up they just told us to ignore him. I’m so tired of living like this, I’m tired of always feeling watched, I’m tired of a grown man looking at my body, I’m tired of it. He will never leave me alone. Please somebody tell me something I can do to make him stop.

Wow, this is a truly horrible situation for a teenager to be in.

Honestly, it’s something that the kid’s parents should have dealt with from the beginning.

Because the neighbour’s behaviour is intimidating, inappropriate, and beyond illegal.

Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this.

This person encouraged the teen to keep reporting this to the police, and to be firm about the reasons.

While others suggested some self-defence options.

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Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that the parents should be taking care of this.

There is so much that is wrong here, and it’s important that something is done about it because this neighbour is really affecting this teen’s life and making them feel unsafe in their own home. Firstly, cameras should not be pointing into the neighbouring property, especially not towards the child’s bedroom. There’s no reason that a fifty-year-old man should be hiding behind a neighbour’s car, and this intimidation and irresponsible behaviour needs to stop. A child should be able to feel like they can change their clothes without being anxious about it being watched or even recorded by a neighbour. That’s not just inappropriate, it’s illegal.

But the sad truth is, this shouldn’t all be falling onto the child to deal with. Because what are the parents doing? This neighbour has been being creepy and weird for sixteen years now, and is literally invading the privacy and potentially even stalking and inappropriately filming their child. It should be their top priority to press charges and even take out a restraining order against this man to protect their child physically as well as psychologically – but what have they been doing for sixteen years?

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