A Teenager Called Her Older Sister a “Freeloader” After Years of Zero Household Chores—Sparking a Explosive Domestic Feud

Well, I don’t think these two are gonna be doing any sisterly bonding activities anytime soon…

Because they’re pretty much at each others’ throats these days!

Check out what this young woman had to say about why she’s totally fed up with her sister’s behavior…so she finally decided to call her out about it.

Get started now!

AITA for calling my sister and her boyfriend ‘freeloaders’ when I also live with our parents? “Recently, my (F18) sister (F23) has been contributing less and less around the house, despite not being moved out, and has been asking our parents for more and more favours. In addition to this, she’s been spending more time with her boyfriend (M24) at his apartment, although my sister has nothing of hers permanently there. According to him, my sister cooks for him all the time, and does most of the dishes, cleaning, and laundry.

Her sister isn’t pulling her weight…

These are things that she never does at our home anymore, despite it being an agreement we have with our parents. We each have to cook for the family once a week, clean the dishes, and look after our own laundry among other things. I’ve lived up to my end of the deal since it began, but my sister has been half-hearted it at best for the last year or so. Nowadays, its gotten worse – she only does her own laundry, to the extent that she’ll even throw my clothes out of the washing machine if she “needs stuff cleaned first”, she cooks meals for only herself and/or her boyfriend with our food, and only does dishes when she is reminded to several times, and told she cannot leave the house before doing so. Even with this, our parents have been very relaxed about her lack of help around the house, often making me do her chores for her. Yesterday I had enough – my sister came home with her boyfriend (unannounced), and complained that there wasn’t anything for their lunch. I offered to cook them some more of what I was making, but they said they would be fine, and would find something else or go out for food later.

What?!?!

When I finished my food though, my sister grabbed a plate and served some up for her boyfriend. Then, she took MY FOOD off of MY PLATE and ate it without saying thank you. When her boyfriend left, I snapped, calling her and her boyfriend freeloaders and telling her that if the two of them weren’t going to contribute around here, she might as well move out and live with him. She called me a jerk and a hypocrite because “I still live here too”, and left to go to her boyfriend’s house about an hour later. I know that I’m still reliant on our parents – the difference is, I’m still a high school student, whereas my sister is an adult with a job and another place she can stay.

She sounds like the mature one here…

Additionally, I do not freeload – I purchase all the ingredients when I am the one cooking, and spend my own money when it comes to buying things like clothes and meals out (something that my sister gets a monthly allowance for). I am aware I definitely could’ve handled the situation better, but I still think what what my sister has been doing is bad, and needed to be called out. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said they all SUCK.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about two kids trying to earn money by mowing grass, and decide to solve their gas issue by stealing some of dad’s.

And another reader weighed in.

Yikes, this is pretty ugly, huh?

And I don’t think she’s wrong for calling her sister out about this!

Not at all!

No doubt about it, her sister is a real piece of work!