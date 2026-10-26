A Teenager Escaped Non-Stop Arguing With Her Mother by Packing Her Bags and Moving to Her Father’s House

Being a parent can be hard, but it can be hard to be a teenager too, especially when your parents seem to have impossibly high expectations of you.

Imagine having divorced parents, and you live with your mom. If she argued with you about everything and was even upset at your grades when you were getting As, would you put up with it or go live with your dad?

In this story, one teen is in this exact situation. Eventually, the teen has enough and decides that dad’s place sounds like a much better place to live. Was that the wrong decision to make?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for going to live with my dad? My (18MTF) (closeted) parents got divorced when i was seven. Since then i was living with my mother 5 days a weak and my dad the other two. Recently me and my mom have been fighting a lot about everything.

Here are some examples of what they fight about.

It’s really hard for her to understand some stuff about me like like anytime i do something impulsive or when i need to rest and play video games because for her resting is doing chores around the house, though she works a lot so i needed to do most of the chores. If i forgot to do something before she got home she would yell at me and take my phone and computer away. She would also be hypercritical of my grades to the point that anything under 95 wasn’t good enough and she would say “you could’ve done better” and “why didn’t you practice more” (i barely practice for tests, but i still get good grades) and also getting angry at me for not doing schoolwork for like 2 weeks (i always do my schoolwork at the last moment). And being hurt when she wants to do something with me but i have plans with my friends and i prefer hanging out with them.

OP finally had enough.

Recently we fought over me wanting to sleep over at my girlfriend’s on a normal weekday and talking back to her when she said no. That made me realize how much we fight and that i don’t feel respected or safe around her. So i decided to move to my dads house and she keeps guilt tripping me over it saying stuff like “you don’t love me? I’m so hurt by that”.

Was moving to dad’s house the right decision? Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person is on the mom’s side.

Another person points out that the mom is trying to help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family wants her to spend way too much time redoing paintings to make them match.

This person has a similar godson.

Nobody sided with OP.

It’s important to learn responsibility in order to be able to function as an adult. Sure, the teen doesn’t want to hear what mom has to say, but running away to dad’s house isn’t going to help later in life. Cleaning and studying are important. Playing video games all day is not.

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