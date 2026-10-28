A Teenager Refused to Share Her Own Purchased Food With Her Mother—After Years of Being Criticized Over Every Single Dollar She Spends

Well, so much for motherly love…

I get it, teenagers argue and quarrel with their parents.

Of course, they do!

But there’s a difference between disagreements and straight-up harassment.

And it sounds like this teenager is dealing with the latter.

Check out what she had to say about the unique relationship she has with her mother.

AITA for not wanting to share the food I bought? “I (18F) live with my parents and still go to school. For some time now (since I got pocket money, so like 15) I liked to buy food outside and eat it at home or order takeout, nothing fancy and like maybe one time a month. My parents always disliked it. They said I’m wasting money, “thats so easy to make”, “that doesn’t taste extraordinary”, why would you buy it” and how could I be so wasteful?

This is kind of weird…

Basically bashing me for buying food and my food all the time. In the last months I stopped bringing it home and started eating it outside before going home so the comments stopped. Today I bought a small pizza that I was craving badly for days now and brought it home because I had assignments to do and didn’t want to waste time sitting outside my house just so I can eat in peace. I get home and my mom sees me bringing home food and today she just said “can I have some?” and somehow it brought back all the memories of them yelling at me and basically being mean.

Nope!

So I was stand-off ish and said something along the lines of “why do you want some? I bought it.” I know it sounds bad and I don’t know why I said it like that. But in that moment I was just really annoyed because, what do you mean? You guys always got mad at me and suddenly you want the food that I was even scared to bring in.

Her parents sound like a real hoot.

She called me selfish and how she could’ve raised such a bad child that doesn’t even want to share her food with her family. And I promise I’m genuinely not like this at all, usually when I buy snacks and stuff I always share it’s just this take out thing that is kinda sensitive to me. When I cook I always cook for everyone and when I go grocery shopping I don’t hoard food either so I’m confused where this generalization is coming from. I tried to explain to her where I was coming from and she said “why do you always have to bring up the past, it’s in the past so why do you still think about it?” and I said it’s not that easy to brush something aside that you guys have been doing for years. AITA? I really need a second opinion.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This is a bit much, don’t you think…?

Her mom needs to find a hobby or do some meditation, or something…

Or she at least needs to back off!

Maybe it’s time for her to move out on her own…