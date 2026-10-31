A Tenant Got Tired Of A Landlord Who Wouldn’t Make Repairs — So He Made The Apartment Look Tiny

Thankfully, I have never lived in an apartment where I had a landlord who failed to respond to problems. Every apartment I have live in has had at least one major problem while I was living there, and every time, the landlord fixed it right away.

In this story, a tenant lives in an apartment where the landlord doesn’t fix problems, even major problems. When he is finally ready to move out, he comes up with a creative way to get revenge on the landlord. It seems like it was pretty effective too!

Let’s read all about it.

Apartment just got smaller This happened to a friend. He lived in an apartment with a landlord who was completely unresponsive. On the rare occasion when you could get him on the phone to let him know about a problem he always sounded sympathetic and promised action but very little ever came of it. Little things like no heat in the winter for a month.

Moving sounds like the right thing to do.

So my friend found another place to live and gave notice. The week before he was to move out the landlord asked him for permission to have a photographer come in while he was at work so he could take pictures of the apartment and advertise it. My friend decided to get in a little very petty revenge.

He rearranged his furniture.

The day before the photographer was to come in he moved all of the furniture in the living room closer to the center of the room. Like, couches and chairs that were against the wall were now moved 8 inches closer to the center of the room. The apartment wasn’t very large to begin with but now it looked absolutely cramped and gave the impression that you would have a hard time moving around in there. A month or so later the apartment was still on the market because, hey, who wants to live in a cramped little shoebox?

I’m surprised the landlord didn’t go back later and take different pictures of the empty apartment. He’d probably rent it out faster that way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person likes the revenge.

Another person thought something different was going to happen.

This person references a British sitcom.

This is a good point.

If only the landlord had looked at the pictures, he would’ve realized why nobody wanted to rent the apartment. It’s crazy how long the apartment has stayed vacant, when all he’d have to do is take different pictures.

That was a great revenge story! It definitely proved that the landlord wasn’t paying attention!

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