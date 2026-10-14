A Waitress Didn’t Hold Back After A Mom Let Her Four Kids Run Wild Through The Restaurant

Ugh…I don’t like the sound of this…

As someone with some restaurant experience until his belt, I definitely don’t miss the days of having to deal with parents who refused to keep an eye on their kids.

What is up with that?!?!

All I can say is that it’s totally inappropriate and that moms and dads should know better.

Take a look at what this waitress had to say about a mom who really needs to get a handle on her kiddos.

What to do with unruly kids… “I work at a ramen house. It’s very aesthetic and we have Japanese toys and memorabilia all throughout. We also have a Street Fighter arcade cabinet people occasionally use. The space is cozy and can get busy around dinner. Today was a busy day however that increased dramatically when a mother with her four kids arrived. The kids must have all been under ten and from the start were into everything.

This wasn’t good…

They were slamming their hands on the arcade cabinet buttons, grabbing memorabilia off the shelves and fighting each other with it (prop swords). The mother only seemed to check on them every ten minutes or so leaving them to us as staff. At one point I had to stop a child from entering the kitchen. My co worker was about to sit a table when one of the kids knocked over that tables soy sauce container, shattering it.

It sounds like this mom was to blame!

It was a mess and we were all properly stressed when she finally left with the kids. Another parent entered with her two daughters and the difference was shocking. They were around the same age and while pointing stuff out they weren’t nearly as chaotic as the first family. On one hand I get wanting to take your kids out for a nice dinner but on the other hand if you can’t control them then is it fair to make it a ‘group problem’?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a burned-out employee who finds a way to ease his stress with an extended daily lunch.

And another person offered an idea…

This is outrageous!

And she should know better…

Hey parents, keep an eye on your kids!