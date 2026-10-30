A Woman’s Apartment Parking Spot Was Stolen by the Owner of a Newly Opened Business—Sparking a Territorial War

Imagine moving into an apartment where there is one and only one parking spot available where you can park. What would you do if a business opened next door, and the business owner started parking in your parking spot?

That’s the exact situation the person who wrote this story finds themselves in, and she’s not sure what to do. She has talked to the business owner about it, and they even seemed to reach an agreement. However, that didn’t last long, and now the landlord is up to speed on the drama.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for parking in a business parking lot? So I live in an apartment that is on a dirt road. Lived here for a year and 3 months. I have one spot I can park on said road. About 7 months ago a business opened in the building next to where I park. This business had no parking spots. She talked to the business next door and got 2 spaces she can have people park in for her business on the other side of the building from where I park.

Now, OP has a parking problem.

She started parking in my spot on the dirt road immediately when she moved in. I started parking in her spots and she came out and talked to me. We had a conversation and she asked me if I had anywhere else I could park. I told her no, this is the only spot made available to me. I don’t work during the day so it’s become a problem.

The new business owner didn’t stick to her original agreement.

We had originally agreed that I would park in that spot and she would start parking somewhere else. About a month after she started parking in my spot when I would leave my apartment to grab lunch. I’d come back and to keep the peace I tried parking in other spots. I then started getting complaints from the other people who park in those spots. I finally got fed up with it today and when I came back after not leaving for longer than 20 minutes she had moved her car in my spot again. So I parked in her spots again.

This seems like an impossible situation.

She came out and started talking with me and I told her the same thing I told her before. I have nowhere else I can park. She said that she had a client coming and I told her “I don’t work during the day so I am here until 5 everyday.” She asked me to move and I said I would move if she moved her car out of my spot that we had agreed on a long time ago. She wouldn’t move so I told her, “well as long as you keep parking in my spot I’ll keep parking in yours” and I walked away.

OP looped in the landlord.

I talked to my landlord and she said she would try to talk to her. My thing is I moved into an apartment, she opened a business where her customers couldn’t park. So… Am I the problem?

Who should get to park in the parking spot on the dirt road? If the business owner parks there, where is OP supposed to park?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person offers a warning.

Another person points out the difference between public and private spots.

But this person brings up the agreement she made with the business owner.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who alerted their manager after seeing a customer sign the wrong name on a credit card slip.

Another person points out the real problem.

It’s interesting that the landlord is going to talk to the business owner about the parking situation. It seems that when OP moved in, she was told she could park in the spot on the dirt road, but if that is a public parking spot, then it doesn’t really matter what she was told.

It’s too bad there’s not enough parking for everyone.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story customer wants a refund for his faulty brakes, but an inspection finds the brakes aren’t the issue. Read Story →