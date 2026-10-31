A Worker Is Frustrated Because She Was Given A Hard Time For Not Working The Minimum Number Of Shifts After She Wasn’t Put On The Schedule

I swear, sometimes I just don’t understand how some people are allowed to manage ANYTHING.

And the story you’re about to read is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.

Incompetence is rampant, friends…and there’s no stoppping it!

Check out what this retail worker had to say about a work situation that was a real head-scratcher.

Manager scheduled me for zero shifts, then wrote me up for not meeting the “4-shift minimum.” “This happened last week and I’m still trying to figure out if I’m losing my mind. I work part-time in retail. My availability is wide open — literally any day, any shift. I’ve never called out, never been late, never said no to a shift. If anything, I’ve been asking for more hours because rent doesn’t care about my feelings.

What?!?!

Two weeks ago, the schedule comes out. I’m on it for exactly zero shifts. Nothing. Blank. I text my manager, no response. I message the group chat, crickets. I figure okay, slow week, it happens. Then Friday rolls around. I get pulled into the back office. Manager sits me down with a write-up form already filled out.

Huh…?

“You haven’t met the minimum requirement of four shifts this week.” I just stared at her. I said, “You didn’t schedule me for any shifts.” She goes, “The requirement is that you commit to four shifts per week. You didn’t commit.” I said, “I can’t work shifts that don’t exist.” She repeats the same sentence like a broken NPC: “The requirement is that you commit to four shifts per week.” We went in circles for ten minutes.

This is very weird…

Every time I tried to explain the difference between availability and being scheduled, she just said “commit or leave” in different words. Eventually I just signed the form and walked out because I could feel my brain cells dying. Here’s the thing that really gets me: I was available. I wanted the hours. But apparently “commitment” means I should have… manifested shifts out of thin air?

LOL.

Or just shown up unannounced and started working like some kind of retail vigilante? I’ve worked a lot of jobs. I’ve dealt with bad managers. But this is the first time I’ve been punished for shifts that were never assigned to me. It’s like being yelled at for not watering a plant that doesn’t exist. I’m already looking for something else. This place has been circling the drain for months and I’m tired of pretending the drain isn’t there. But I just needed to get this out somewhere before I screamed into the void alone. Anyone else dealt with a manager who lives in a completely different reality? Please tell me I’m not the only one.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

And this Reddit user shared a story.

These folks are whack!

Is this some kind of power trip or a head game?

Who the hell knows?!?!

It sounds like it’s time to look for a new job!