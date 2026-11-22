A Woman’s Mom Asked Her to Watch Her Sister’s Kids While the Sister Is Hospitalized—But She Doesn’t Think It Should Be Automatic

Yes, most of us are happy to help out our family members when they need it…

BUT, we all have our own lives, too!

And we can’t be in ten places at once.

And once the guilt trips start coming…a lot of people start to get annoyed.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she’s standing firm about not helping out her sister’s chlidren.

Read on and see if you think she’s taking things too far.

AITA for not helping my mother with my sister’s children while she is in the hospital? “I (25F) have an older sister (29F) who I am not very close with for a lot of reasons. My mother (52F) always helps clean up my sister’s messes. My older sister was admitted into the hospital. She was previously assaulted by an ex and her spleen was damaged.

This is really scary…

They said it would heal on its own but it has not and now she has a blood clot. Things are very uncertain for her at the moment. She has custody of two out of x number of children. Obviously while she’s unwell my mother takes the responsibility on of taking care of them. Well she’s been hinting that she needs help with them but hasn’t out right asked until now.

Well, that’s one way to do it…

I didn’t know how to say so no , so yes I ChatGPT’d it. It gave me a great response but she is still trying to guilt me. I have a cat and I will always help when it comes to animals. I just need to know, AITA for not helping?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this person spoke up.

Well, tell us how you really feel!

She’s pretty fired up about this…

And can you really blame her?

She doesn’t feel like she should have to help out her sister…at all…