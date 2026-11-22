Woman Responded To A Child Calling Her Parents’ Home The “Loser House,” But She Later Felt Bad About Being Rude To Him

Children can sometimes be rude without meaning it.

The following story involves a woman who was handing out Halloween candy when a young boy made a negative comment.

The boy called her parents’ home the “loser house.”

After hearing him insult her family and tell her how he hated them, she decided to respond with exactly the same insult.

The boy ended up walking away without any candy.

Hmm… What goes around comes around, I guess. Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA – I (adultF) told a kid (8?) I hated them, too For Halloween, I was giving out candy at my parents’ house while they were getting ready. They live in a nice community, but it’s very judgmental. A lot of people in the neighborhood don’t like them because of what they do. Although they keep to themselves, a lot of people think they’re cringe, which I guess is the worst crime of all.

This woman initially ignored the little boy’s comment.

Anyways, as I was giving out candy, this kid who I thought was about 5, but others told me looked 8, came up to the house. He said, “This is the loser house. This is the loser house!” I ignored it at first, thinking I was mishearing it, as I exchanged a look with my brother. Then I heard the other kids he was with saying his name in a chastising tone. They were clearly not in agreement with what he was saying.

Then, she told him that she hated him, too.

Then the kid looked at us and said, “We hate them!” That’s when I smiled at the kid and said, “That’s okay. We hate you, too.” He looked stunned and eventually walked away without taking any candy. We gave candy to everyone else who walked up to the bowl.

When he tried to come back, she shooed him away and told him he was rude.

He then came back two minutes later, saying he just had one question. I shook my head, did the shooing gesture with my hand, and said: “No, you were rude. Go away.” He did without saying anything else.

Now, she feels bad for mistreating a kid.

Without giving too much away, I do have an influx of hormones right now that make me crankier than usual. I was so annoyed and angry in the moment. Now that I’ve calmed down, I kind of feel bad since it was just a kid and probably learned behavior. Anyways, what do you think? AITA?

It was obvious that the boy was being rude, and OP wasn’t wrong to stand up for herself and her family.

However, since he was still a child, responding with the same hostility may not have been the best approach.

She is right that it was probably learned behavior, especially since she knew what kind of community they were in.

I guess a calmer response might have taught him more instead of trading insults.

Do you agree? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

He is old enough to know that, says this one.

A parent speaks up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Finally, people are all siding with OP.

For this Halloween, would you rather have tricks, treats, or insults? Lol.

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