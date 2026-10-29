After Escaping A Basement Apartment, A Couple Is Facing Their Landlord’s Anger Over What They Left Behind

Imagine moving out of an apartment on short notice. Would you think it would be okay to leave a few things behind if they were too hard to move?

In this story, one couple leaves their couch and refrigerator in the basement apartment they were renting.

Now, their landlord is furious.

They’re wondering if they need to make this right or if it’s okay to simply ignore their former landlord.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA My landlord is threatening to call police/employer because I didn’t take my couch when leaving the place I’ve (24f) just today moved out of a basement that I’ve been living with my boyfriend in someone’s home for a year. According to the certificate of occupancy for their home, the basement is an illegal place for them to offer someone to rent – but it was a steal for manhattan prices. They were fine people and we were honorable honest people living in their nice house.

When quarantine hit (March 2020), my landlords family retreated to their second home, and came back September to a house filled with problems. It’s an old brownstone type, and naturally problems occur when you leave a home unattended for so long.

Yikes! This is not okay!

In October, they came into our rented space, (yes like inside the home we pay them rent for), unannounced, to bring in some workers for the elevator room (which happens to be in the basement). We requested after those two Unannounced incidents (i wasn’t dressed) to kindly give us notice.

They had come in 4 more times throughout November – with less than 5 hours notice – and in one instance THEY LEFT THE DOOR OPEN when they were finished for our two foster cats to run out (they’re fine don’t worry!). In total, they came into our home illegally and brought in a slew of workers during a global pandemic 6 times in 4 weeks.

At least they can all agree that moving out is the right thing to do.

At the end of October, they had given us a month to “evict the space” by next rent due date. We had anyways been looking to move out, but 4 weeks was really short notice. Throughout those 4 weeks, they had texted us like crazy people to make sure we will be evacuated immediately and all other sorts of intimidation tactics. One last thing which will be relevant in the next paragraph – these weirdos had carpeted the entire floor. Including the kitchen. A carpeted kitchen.

They didn’t leave the place exactly as they found it.

We have moved out to our new places and left the keys in the basement today. Here’s the issue – we also left our couch and fridge because we just didn’t have enough time to get rid of it. I cleaned the place spotless. However, due to a carpeted kitchen, there are just some natural stains that cannot be lifted without replacing the carpet. They had replaced the carpet for us from their previous tenant so it clearly wasn’t our responsibility.

The landlord is angry.

Now these people sent us a text saying we are “scum” and “cowards” and we have 24 hours before they report our drug usage to the police, employer, and landlord. They demanded that the carpet needs to be deep cleaned and that we remove the couch. We have no intention of answering them. Are we in the wrong?

I assume the landlord will just keep the security deposit. I wouldn’t respond either.

Let’s see what Reddit suggested.

This person knows the landlord is the one in the wrong.

They probably don’t have to worry about the police.

Another person thinks the police wouldn’t take the landlord seriously.

This person thinks it would be dumb to call the police.

They should just ignore the landlord, but I wouldn’t expect to get my security deposit back. I’d just be glad to be out of there.

The landlord really would be dumb to call the police since the apartment is illegal. It’s an empty threat.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed. Read Story →