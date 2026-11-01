An Aunt Chipped In $150 for Her Nephew’s Guitar—Then Her Sister Stole Full Credit on the Card and Blamed Her for Revealing the Truth

Group gifts only work when everyone agrees on who gets thanked.

An aunt wanted to help her nephew reach his used-guitar goal, so she put in $150 toward a shared card while her sister added $50. At the party, the card said only “Love, Mom,” and the aunt assumed her name had simply been left off by mistake.

She had no idea her sister had told the boy she’d saved the whole $200 on her own. So when her nephew shyly asked whether her present was still coming, she told him the truth: her money was in the card.

Her sister later accused her of ruining the moment, and their mom agreed she should have handled it differently. Yet the aunt was the one who’d been left out of a lie she never knew existed.

Now she’s torn between guilt and principle.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my nephew about his birthday money? My nephew turned 16 last week. He’s saving for a used guitar and asked everyone for money instead of presents. My sister suggested we put ours together so he could open one card. I sent her $150, and she said she was adding $50.

So when the day came, there was a bit of a mix-up.

At his birthday dinner, he opened a card that said “Love, Mom” with $200 inside. I assumed she’d just forgotten to write my name. Then he came over and quietly asked if my present was coming in the mail. He wasn’t being rude. Last year, I ordered him something that arrived late.

She decided to let her nephew know of her plans.

I said, “No, I put $150 in the card your mom gave you.” He said oh, thanked me, and went back to opening his other cards. That was the entire conversation. I didn’t announce it across the table or ask him to say anything to her.

That’s when her sister came completely undone.

My sister called me afterward and asked why I couldn’t let her have one nice thing. She’s had an expensive month because her car needed repairs. Apparently, she’d told him she’d managed to put aside the whole $200 herself.

Of course, her sister hadn’t bothered to tell her this, so she was completely in the dark.

I knew about the car, but I had no idea she’d told him that until she called, so I had no reason to check with her before answering him. She said I could have told him I was taking him out for lunch instead. I probably will take him out, but I wasn’t planning on pretending the money wasn’t from me.

Now the rest of the family decides to chime in too.

Our mom thinks I should have handled it differently, because now my nephew knows his mom didn’t put in as much as she said she did. AITA?

People really need to learn how to communicate better.

What did Reddit have to say?

Her sister was in the wrong here. Plain and simple.

This commenter can’t believe she would do something like this.

The dishonesty is what bothers this commenter.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

It seems like her sister really stooped to a new low here.

This aunt answered a kid’s honest question with an honest answer, and she’s being treated like she somehow singlehandedly ruined the party.

Meanwhile the real villain was the sister took $150 of someone else’s generosity, signed a card with only her own name, and took 100% of the credit.

Money was tight, and the car repairs are real, but pride is a bad reason to betray your own family.

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