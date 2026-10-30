An IT Worker Quit His Job Because Of Bad Management And They Kept Trying To Get Him To Come Back To Help Out When Things Went Off The Rails

It’s funny how different managers and bosses react when an employee decides to leave.

Sometimes there’s indifference, other times there is shock, and there are even some instances when the worker who is quitting is lured back in.

Because, as the saying goes, you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone!

In today’s story, an IT worker talked about what happened after he decided to leave a job that just wasn’t cutting it for him anymore.

Take a look!

When you leave and they try to drag you back in. “My last day at my old job was at the end of February. I supported web and on-prem applications, I wrote and maintained one-off data loads, and was basically a IT generalist with a database background. Busy days and thankless leaders. My immediate boss was excellent though. Top heavy management was causing many good folks to leave. When stuff started getting delayed or deployed poorly, they wanted to know what was happening and what to fix.

He tried to tell them…

They refused to listen to me to get additional help, as I was underwater with single threaded workload. So I quit. They absolutely panicked and asked me to consult to help them get through things. At the end of my contract, it wasn’t worth my effort or care, so I terminated the contract and signed out for good.

Ouch…

They double panicked as the new guy deleted massive amounts of data, didn’t recover any of it, waited weeks to be discovered, and only partial data was recoverable. He also broke processes and they then begged me to help figure it out. Today I met with them, and watched the new guy stumble through the issue, in a area he was supposed to be an expert. While my old boss was observing him stumble through basic stuff. I sorta hope they crash out.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who isn’t happy with the company’s new time tracking rules, so decides to find a way around them.

A Reddit user shared their thoughts.

These folks definitely didn’t know what they had until this guy guy was headed out the door!

But it sounds like he made the right decision.

Nice work!

This is what happens when managers don’t listen to good workers!