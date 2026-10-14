Customers Left Their Waitress A Bad Tip Because They Were Upset About Being Charged For Something They Actually Ate

You never really know how things are gonna go day-to-day when you work in a restaurant.

Some customers will be fine, some will be delightful…

And some will be a huge pain in the neck.

It’s just the way it goes!

In today’s story, a waitress talked about how a table of diners turned out to be a real handful.

Read on and see what you think.

“That potato charge hurt your tip.” “I work at a steakhouse. It’s not fancy- but it’s not cheap. I had a table today of 3 gentlemen, each ordering a different rendition of our 16 oz ribeye, cooked to order ranging from Rare, Medium Rare and Medium. Medium and Rare were enjoying their meal.

There’s always some kind of problem…

The second time I checked on the table, Medium Rare explained to me that his cut was too fatty, too tough and he was not happy because Medium and Rare steaks were melting in their mouths. “It’s ticking me off” he said. I apologized, grabbed another plate and asked that he put the steak on said plate so I can show the cooks and get him another one. I go to the cooks, and as they grumbled because it’s a 35+ dollar steak, they still made another 16 oz Medium Rare steak for the gentleman, and we threw the original away. During this time, Medium Rare eats his veggies and baked potato. When it comes out, I take it to the table and Medium Rare pokes it with a toothpick and says it “looks better already”. I walked away to help another table, and when I came back to ask if it was better.

Jeez!

Medium laughed and said “He’s not happy”. Medium Rare asked for a box, while Rare took a bite of the new steak and shrugged, saying it tasted fine. Medium Rare said it “didn’t even taste like Ribeye” I explained that if they took it home I couldn’t do anything like a discount, but would love to offer pie or a cinnamon roll to compensate if they did take the steak. Medium said to leave the steak “Since I’m paying”. I went to a manager and had them remove the steak completely. Since Medium Rare ate all of his potato we charged $4.99. When I first dropped the check, they asked if we did military discounts which effectively dropped their bill from over $100 (without the third steak) to about $94.

These guys just didn’t know when to quit!

They flagged me down and said there’s been a mistake, they didn’t have a side of mashed potatoes. I explained that since the Baker and some veggies were eaten, my manager made the decision to charge for at least the potato. I had just accidentally put mashed instead of baked. I appreciate any and all tips. I don’t mind percentage wise, because it adds up and I’m grateful regardless. Medium paid the tab, and left $5. Normally, I wouldn’t have even blinked. What caught my attention, sprawled on the check was “that potato charge hurt your tip” I was baffled.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person asked a good question.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a fast food employee who shuts down a customer angry about her change with a single word.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, this escalated quickly!

In fact, this whole night went off the rails.

Some people shouldn’t be allowed to go out to dinner…