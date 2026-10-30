Employee Takes An Empty Parking Spot At Work, But She Later Realizes Someone Else Was Waiting For The Parking Spot

Have you ever accidentally stolen a parking spot from someone?

That seems kind of hard to do. Usually, it’s pretty obvious when someone is waiting for a parking spot, but I guess there are situations where it may not be obvious.

This story is one of those situations.

One employee accidentally stole someone else’s parking spot. She didn’t realize it until later.

Keep reading to find out how this happened.

AITAH for not realising that someone was trying to park in the last spot in the car park? So as I drove into my car park at work this morning I spotted a man in his car waiting at the end of the car park. Since he had driven past the only remaining space, I assumed that he was going to leave the car park, so I started driving into it. As I started reversing, I waved at him to say thanks for waiting, but he was just shaking his head at me. After parking he drives past me slowly, I wave again, but he just stares dead into my eyes, gives me a dirty look and shakes his head again.

She was wrong.

Initially, I presumed that he was just annoyed that he had to wait for me to park, but it seems that this was not the case. When I went on my lunch I saw his car parked on the pavement near the car park. That’s when I realised that I had accidentally stolen his parking space.

She explains what the parking lot looks like.

Imagine a narrow car park with one row of spaces. At the end of the car park there is a turn off to another site, guarded by a big gate. This turn off is the only way to turn in this car park, and this is where he was sitting. I parked about two, maybe 3 spaces away from it.

She knows she’ll see this man again.

Anyway, I work in a relatively small building with multiple businesses, so I will absolutely have another encounter with this man. Should I have realised that he was gunning for the last spot? Or was I being reasonable to assume that he was just turning to exit the car park?

Maybe he was planning to back into the parking spot. That’s the only reason I can think of that he’d drive past it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

Another person thinks he should’ve put his turn signal on.

This person thinks the other driver can only blame himself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT employee who thought a ticket was closed, only to hear otherwise from the client’s manager.

Another person seems to think it’s not worth worrying about.

There’s no point in dwelling on the past, especially when it sounds like she didn’t actually do anything wrong.

So he wanted the spot. He needed to make that obvious, like by using his turn signal. Otherwise, she’s not a mind reader.

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