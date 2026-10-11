He Claimed “I’m Just an Over-Night Guest” to Skip Chores—Until the Sublet Paperwork Surfaced

Now, this is WILD.

We see a lot of crazy stories about bad roommates, but this is a first.

Imagine being so freakin’ lazy that you would pretend not to live somewhere just so you would never have to clean…

Say whaaaaaaaat?!?!

Check out what this guy had to say about what happened.

Roommate pretended not to live there to avoid cleaning. “I live in a four bedroom unit and all the roommates are assigned randomly by the university, so I had no choice in the matter. Last year this guy was living with us (let’s call him Brian).

Sounds like fun!

He was a very bad communicator. Never wrote us, never spoke to us, very passive aggressive when he did communicate, etc. Anyway, at the beginning of the year we set up a cleaning schedule where one of us was supposed to clean each week. It was nothing too bad, just wash the floor, wipe the counters, take out the garbage. I was the person who was supposed to go first. He’d go last, so I was always the week right after him. His first turn comes around. He doesn’t clean. I figured no big deal, I’ll take out the garbage.

This was deliberate…

Then the next month. He skips his cleaning. It falls on me again. I hadn’t seen him in a while — just the occasional time I’d meet him in the elevator or see him in the kitchen. He rarely had food in the fridge so I thought maybe he was away. I took out the garbage again (mind you my roommates are gross and would never take out the garbage when it was full, they’d just keep piling it higher and higher until it would fall over). This continues until winter break. He hadn’t cleaned once. We were trying to figure out who’d take out the garbage before we all left. He said he wouldn’t be back until Christmas Eve, which was odd since finals would be long over. We get back from break, same thing. So mid-way through the semester I write on our group chat that we’ll just start skipping his week and go to a 3 week rotation.

What?!?!

Then I ran into my other roommate and he told me that he saw Brian all the time at night, sneaking in and out of his room! He was living there all year and not once did his cleaning. One day over the summer I got an email from the school saying he’d moved out. Never heard from him.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t care whether or not their neighbors hate their yard flamingos, because they aren’t subject to the HOA.

And another reader weighed in.

I told you this was crazy!

This takes laziness to a whole new level.

It’s actually kind of impressive when you think about it…

This roommate was a real piece of work!