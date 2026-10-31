He Cracked A Tile In Her Driveway, And Her Answer Was A Solar Lantern At The Edge

You can’t pick your neighbors, but if you have really annoying ones, it can make life extra difficult.

In this story, one family lives next to a cranky older couple. The husband especially seems to like to complain. It also seems like he’s not very good at parking in his driveway because he has crossed the line into his neighbor’s driveway before.

Actually, that’s what gave the woman who lives next door an idea about how to get revenge. While the neighbor hates it, she loves it.

Let’s read all about it.

Cranky neighbour cutting corners We moved into a nice house that needed a lot of work (and we don’t have a lot of money or free time) so it took us about two years before we could start working on the outside. We have a garden and a driveway, which is right next to my neighbours driveway. The neighbours are a cranky boomer and his nosy wife. Judging from their pristine plastic and concrete garden they hate actual grass, loose leafs, weeds and decorations of any kind.

The neighbors really do seem annoying.

He’s been complaining from the start about our ‘unkept’ garden/driveway, the new tiles we ordered for said driveway (that were neatly stacked against the wall of our house) because it looked ‘terrible’ and the ‘messy’ backyard (mostly kids toys and bikes, which he, by the way, can only see through his bedroom window..). His wife is an old nosy bat who loved nothing more then standing on our property keeping an eye on us through the window, going so far as SITTING IN MY LAWN CHAIR. She only stopped when we placed a fence. Now she spies on us through the bathroom window.

The husband sounds worse than the wife.

Recently Cranky Boomer was complaining about us walking over his driveway (which we only did because his wife said we could; the tiles had only just arrived and one pallet was placed in such a way that we had to walk around it until we were able to move it a few days later). So we made it a point to never set foot on his precious property, going as far as balancing over the row of bricks separating our driveways and fetching items like a ball that rolled over with a broom. Here’s the revenge part; Cranky Boomer kept backing his car up over the corner of our driveway. We were redoing the tiles and a loose piece of tile laying there was cracked the next day.

She found a way to prevent the neighbor from entering her driveway.

The tiles aren’t really sturdy the first few weeks until they balance out and l, of course, wouldn’t want my pretty new tiles to crack, so I decided to put a nice solar lantern EXACTLY on the corner of our driveway, with some nice potted plants and rocks and a garden gnome. He HATES it. I watched him from the window, storming out and huffing and puffing. Next time he saw me he started shouting ‘What is this thing! Are you trying to damage my car?!’

She was intentionally cheerful.

So I said in my most cheerful voice ‘It’s a solar lantern sir! Isn’t it the cutest?’ He turned a bit red. ‘Why did you place that?!’ ‘It’s a lantern sir, to light the driveway.’ ‘It’s on my property!!’

He clearly doesn’t know where the property line is.

‘No sir it’s not.’ ‘I am telling you I don’t want it there!!!!’ ‘Well I do sir, have a nice day!’ and I walked back in.

But it wasn’t over.

He complained to my husband about me ‘trying to ‘reclaim’ my property by placing stupid decorations.’ I love watching him struggle with parking because he was so used to cutting the corner. One day the lantern suddenly disappeared so it has been replaced by a bright pink one. I just love how he hates it.

Wow! What an annoying neighbor!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here are some suggestions.

They could really have fun with this!

Here’s another suggestion.

This idea might be going too far.

The neighbor needs to stay out of her driveway. She can decorate it however she wants.

While the neighbors certainly seem annoying, she seems to have a good sense of humor about it.

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