He Lost a Sentimental Sweater on a Plane After Seven Flights in Four Days. He Called His Wife for Comfort and Got a Lecture About the Cost

Everyone wants a little comfort when they’ve had a terrible day, but not everyone gets it.

A husband with ADHD, who admits he loses things more often than he’d like, was finishing a brutal work trip with seven flights in four days, including an overnight stretch of three flights in fifteen hours.

Somewhere between the sixth flight and the seventh, he realized he’d left behind a sweater his mom gave him for Christmas almost ten years ago.

He called his wife, heartbroken, but her immediate response was anger. She demanded to know how he could let it happen, then lectured him.

When he said it wasn’t the time, she said she was upset too because it costs money.

Now he’s asking who’s being selfish here.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting upset at my wife for the way she reacted to me forgetting something on a plane? I have ADHD and have been known to lose/forget things from time to time. It doesn’t happen very often, but it happens much more frequently than I would like it to.

So the latest incident occurred during a stressful travel period.

This time around, I was wrapping up a gruesome work trip that had me taking 7 flights in 4 days, including a particularly destructive overnight leg that spanned 3 flights over 15 hours. Needless to say, I am beyond exhausted.

Soon he discovered he left something important behind.

Well, as it turns out, I left my sweater behind when I got off the 6th flight, and I didn’t realize until I was on the plane for the next one. This was one of my favorite sweaters. It was a Christmas gift from my mom, and I’ve had it for almost 10 years. I’m heartbroken that I lost it.

He tried to commiserate with his wife, but her reaction caught him off guard.

So I called my wife to tell her that I lost the sweater, and her immediate reaction was to demand an explanation for how the heck I could have let this happen, and then she started lecturing me.

He found this response to be totally inappropriate.

I responded that this is not the time to be lecturing me like that, because I’m very upset right now because I lost something that’s really important. She replied, “Well, I’m upset too because you lost something that costs money.”

Soon she totally turns the whole thing around on him.

She also said that it’s selfish of me to make this all about myself and that I need to consider her feelings about this. But I think she’s being selfish, because I’m upset that I lost something of sentimental value, and I’m also angry at myself for letting it happen.

To him, this really isn’t about the money.

I know that replacing the sweater will cost us money and that this impacts her too, but it makes me a little angry that she’s acting like my loss is comparable to hers. I lost something I loved, that reminds me of family, and that I’ve been caring for for several years. Instead of choosing to support me while I’m upset, she decided to get upset at me herself over half of $50. So let’s hear it, AITA?

Maybe this lost sweater is the least of this couple’s problems.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s possible this beloved sweater isn’t fully lost — at least not yet.

There are two sides to every story.

Many airlines aren’t totally heartless.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

There may be important details missing from this story.

This husband called someone he trusted for a little comfort after a brutal week, so getting a cross-examination instead would sting for just about anyone.

A man who just lost a decade-old gift from his mom deserved a “that sucks, come home” before any talk of cost.

Still, Redditors noticed that his wife’s reaction sounded like it had been simmering long before the sweater, and he seems to leave quite a few details out about their history.

Frequent forgetting wears on a partner, even the most loving one.

He was owed more kindness in the moment, and she may be owed a bigger conversation.

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