He Spotted a Huge Problem With the Orders. His Boss Refused to Listen Until It Was Too Late

Imagine seeing a glaring problem at work and trying to explain it to your boss. If you boss didn’t care what you had to say and told you to just follow the directions, would you comply, or would you keep pushing back to prevent a huge problem down the road?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and his boss won’t listen. He tries to explain the problem, but it ends up being easier to comply.

Here’s the most important part. He made sure he kept all of the emails telling him what to do. That way he couldn’t be blamed for the consequences.

Keep reading for all the details.

Build loads exactly as the tender states, you got it boss! I work for a Logistics company that deals with a ton of building material shipping. We work with some not so great companies who love to send us over tenders that are totally wrong. As an example the subject of the tender email would be NYC to LA but the actual tender would read NYC to Orlando. I would usually point this out in a email response that CC’d my boss and his bosses but I guess that was ticking off the higher ups in my company so they responded to build them the exact way the tender reads.

OP knew complying was going to backfire.

I did just what they asked and for the last week I have been building wrong loads that no one seemed to realize were wrong. Just a few minutes ago it hit the fan, a ton of these deliveries were sent to the wrong place and some states away from where they should have been sent. I knew this was coming and had already printed out all the emails I had from last week just to cover my butt.

Evidence was key.

I was basically screamed at for building the wrong loads and costing the company thousands of dollars in truck order not used payments. I had a huge grin on my face the whole time and when I was asked to explain myself I just slid my email print outs forward and said I was just following bosses orders. The looks on their faces when they realized they were the ones that messed up was priceless and I honestly wish I took a pic to enjoy that for the rest of my life. They sent me back to my desk and are now in the conference room screaming on the phone with the company that has been sending over wrong info!

It really was smart to have those emails printed out and ready to go at the meeting.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares their observation.

Another person thinks OP should’ve sent another email.

Someone who works in logistics weighs in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License.

Here’s a retelling of the story.

Either the boss wasn’t listening when OP tried to explain the problem, or he just didn’t understand. Either way, there clearly was a problem, and OP was given bad directions to follow. Thankfully, he knew how to avoid taking the fall for the consequences.

Always get it in writing.

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