He Told His Roommate Again and Again to Knock Before Entering His Bedroom. The Roommate Claimed an Open Door Meant Free Access

A bedroom should be the one room in a shared home that’s actually yours, no questions asked.

A man and his girlfriend lived with a roommate who kept barging into their space without knocking, even while they were trying to sleep.

His excuse was always their cats, whether he was checking the food bowls or looking for toys.

They told him many times it made them uncomfortable, but he kept saying he was just checking, or that the door was open. His sister lived there too and wouldn’t take sides.

Now the couple is counting down the days until they move out.

Some roommates just don’t understand the word “knock.”

Keep reading for the full story.

Roommate won’t stop going into our bedroom He goes into me and my GF’s room without knocking, no matter how many times we’ve told him it makes us uncomfortable. It especially creeps me out that he goes in there while we’re trying to sleep.

The roommate cooks up a convenient excuse for why he’s doing this.

It’s almost always something related to our cats. He gets paranoid that they aren’t eating/drinking and obsessively checks their bowls, or he goes in there looking for cat toys. We’ve said it’s an invasion of our privacy and he needs to trust that we take good care of the cats. It doesn’t get through to him.

His roommate is quick to deny any accusations of wrongdoing.

He always says something along the lines of “I was just checking…” or says that it’s OK for him to go in because the door is open. (It’s almost always propped open a little for the cats.) His sister also lives with us, but she refuses to take sides in the situation.

The end is near, but still this tenant needs a more immediate solution.

We’re moving out in August, so at least we’re done with this eventually. We’ve had other issues with him too, but this is the one that bothers me most. I just want some privacy in my own room.

Sounds like every tenant’s worst nightmare.

What did Reddit think?

A well-placed threat could work.

This user wouldn’t let something like this slide.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Maybe an easy solution is right under their nose.

The cats are fed, hydrated, and thoroughly supervised, which is more than anyone can say for the couple’s sleep.

A roommate who keeps checking bowls in a room that isn’t his has confused anxiety with overstepping. Worrying about animals is one thing, but walking into someone else’s bedroom at night to act on that worry is another, and he was told so more than once.

At the end of the day, this renter doesn’t need to apologize for wanting one private room in a shared house.

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