October 31, 2026 at 8:35 am

He Told His Roommate Again and Again to Knock Before Entering His Bedroom. The Roommate Claimed an Open Door Meant Free Access

by Benjamin Cottrell

man snooping through bedroom

Pexels/Reddit

A bedroom should be the one room in a shared home that’s actually yours, no questions asked.

A man and his girlfriend lived with a roommate who kept barging into their space without knocking, even while they were trying to sleep.

His excuse was always their cats, whether he was checking the food bowls or looking for toys.

They told him many times it made them uncomfortable, but he kept saying he was just checking, or that the door was open. His sister lived there too and wouldn’t take sides.

Now the couple is counting down the days until they move out.

Some roommates just don’t understand the word “knock.”

Keep reading for the full story.

Roommate won’t stop going into our bedroom

He goes into me and my GF’s room without knocking, no matter how many times we’ve told him it makes us uncomfortable. It especially creeps me out that he goes in there while we’re trying to sleep.

The roommate cooks up a convenient excuse for why he’s doing this.

It’s almost always something related to our cats. He gets paranoid that they aren’t eating/drinking and obsessively checks their bowls, or he goes in there looking for cat toys.

We’ve said it’s an invasion of our privacy and he needs to trust that we take good care of the cats. It doesn’t get through to him.

His roommate is quick to deny any accusations of wrongdoing.

He always says something along the lines of “I was just checking…” or says that it’s OK for him to go in because the door is open. (It’s almost always propped open a little for the cats.)

His sister also lives with us, but she refuses to take sides in the situation.

The end is near, but still this tenant needs a more immediate solution.

We’re moving out in August, so at least we’re done with this eventually. We’ve had other issues with him too, but this is the one that bothers me most.

I just want some privacy in my own room.

Sounds like every tenant’s worst nightmare.

What did Reddit think?

A well-placed threat could work.

Screenshot 2026 10 29 at 1.05.29 PM He Told His Roommate Again and Again to Knock Before Entering His Bedroom. The Roommate Claimed an Open Door Meant Free Access

This user wouldn’t let something like this slide.

Screenshot 2026 10 29 at 1.09.08 PM He Told His Roommate Again and Again to Knock Before Entering His Bedroom. The Roommate Claimed an Open Door Meant Free Access

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead.

Maybe an easy solution is right under their nose.

Screenshot 2026 10 29 at 1.09.22 PM He Told His Roommate Again and Again to Knock Before Entering His Bedroom. The Roommate Claimed an Open Door Meant Free Access

The cats are fed, hydrated, and thoroughly supervised, which is more than anyone can say for the couple’s sleep.

A roommate who keeps checking bowls in a room that isn’t his has confused anxiety with overstepping. Worrying about animals is one thing, but walking into someone else’s bedroom at night to act on that worry is another, and he was told so more than once.

At the end of the day, this renter doesn’t need to apologize for wanting one private room in a shared house.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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