He Was Woken Up at 2 AM Every Single Night—Until He Mapped His Roommate’s Noise Patterns

Have you ever lived with someone before who was just way too LOUD?

Well, if you haven’t, let me tell you something…

It SUCKS.

And it’s especially bad when they’re loud in the mornings!

That’s what this guy is currently dealing with and he’s just about had it with his roommate.

Read on and see what you think.

My roommate is so loud in the morning. “My roommate always wakes up quite early (around like 6 am-7 am) he’s unemployed so he’s always home. Whereas I work 3 pm-8 pm most days and I have trouble falling asleep at night so I usually get to bed around 3 am.

This sounds pretty annoying…

My room is right off the kitchen and beside the living room. Every morning he’s so loud in the kitchen at 7 am like he doesn’t care if anyone is sleeping (I have the decency to be quiet when he’s sleeping). And then he’ll play the guitar or the drums in the living room at 8 am. And like so loud and for so long to the point where I can’t fall back asleep. I like to sleep until around noon so I’m well rested for work but I haven’t been able to it’s so annoying!

Dude…

It’s currently 9:30 and he’s playing guitar on his amp and for some reason keeps turning in up AS IF ITS NOT LOUD ENOUGH FOR EVEN THE NEIGHBOURS TO HEAR! Like there no reason for everyone to have to hear, turn it down. I’m so exhausted and we live in a fourplex I’m sure our neighbours are bothered as well. He just has no common courtesy. And I’ve tried earplugs but he’s too loud that they don’t work. I’m thinking of approaching one of my neighbours and asking them if it’s bothering them too and then I’ll tell him that the neighbours complained that way i can keep the peace between us (neither of us have spoken to our neighbours). What should I do?”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

This person thinks they all SUCK.

Another individual weighed in.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

And this person didn’t hold back.

This dude has no manners whatsoever.

There’s no way someone can be this clueless, right?

Right?!?!

He has to give his roommate an ultimatum: keep it down or move out!