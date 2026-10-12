He Withdrew From A £650 Group Holiday Three Months Before It Started, But His Friends Still Expected Him To Cover Their Costs

Traveling with friends can become complicated when one person has to cancel unexpectedly.

The following story involves a man who withdrew from a holiday plan that he and his friends had organized at the start of the year.

His education plans had changed, and he had to take an exam that conflicts with their trip schedule.

He gave the group several months’ notice, and the holiday balance had not yet been paid.

Now, his friends gave him three options, but he thinks he gave them enough notice to make rearrangements.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA if I refused to pay full amount after cancelling a holiday 3 months in advance? I agreed to a 4-man group holiday in January 2026, with the holiday falling October 12th to 18th. The cost was £650 per person, not including my travel to the airport. In July 2026, I decided I was going to apply for Mathematics at Cambridge and Imperial. I’ve previously been studying accounting, but decided a career change was necessary. I believe I am academically capable of these places, and it’s not on a whim.

This man decided to withdraw from the trip.

This requires the TMUA exam to be sat, but the dates overlapped with the holiday. This, alongside the diagnosis of stage 4 cancer within my family, meant that I withdrew from the trip. This was 5 weeks ago, leaving 3 months until the trip. The amount had not, and still has not, been paid.

He was given 3 options.

I’m being proposed with 3 options. A) They find a replacement, and I cover the £40 fee. B) They remove me, and I cover the entire £550 difference. C) I pay in full, plus a flight in the evening of or the day after my exam, Thursday 15th, and have 2 to 3 days of the trip. I believe I gave more than enough advance notice, with a genuine reason.

But he thinks he had given them enough time to readjust their payment arrangements.

I’m willing to provide £150 to incentivise a replacement. I’m also willing to minus my deposit from the £550, leaving a total of £440 remaining. Then they can split that 4 ways, meaning I pay £220 and they pay £110 each. WIBTA if I took a heavy stance on my provided solutions? Especially considering that the balance is still unpaid, the trip is still cancellable?

I agree that OP had given his friends substantial notice to make adjustments to the trip and payment arrangements.

However, I also understand the side of his friends, as the trip was originally planned for 4 people.

Making new arrangements may seem inconvenient and annoying, given that the initial plan had already been set.

I guess understanding and compromise will play a big part in this situation.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It doesn’t make sense, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who moved her mom in after her dad passed, but doesn’t want to fill the role of a spouse.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s some straightforward advice.

Apparently, the hardest part of group travel plans is when one of them backs out.

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