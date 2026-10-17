He Won a Brand-New Car in a Supermarket Raffle—Until Friends Demanded He Hand Over the Keys for Free

Winning a prize is a dream for many people, but apparently even a lucky win can become a source of drama when other people have opinions about what you should do with it.

In this case, a man won a car in a supermarket giveaway, but between his travel schedule, lack of parking space, and questionable driving skills, keeping it didn’t make sense to him.

So he sold it to friends who were already looking to buy a car, at a price that gave them a substantial discount.

They were actually happy with the deal, but not everyone agreed he should be selling a car he got for free to friends.

Read the full story below.

AITA for selling something I got for free? A few weeks back, I (44M) won a car in one of them supermarket giveaways. There are various reasons I don’t want to keep it: I spend a significant portion of the year traveling between two continents, I don’t have a garage to keep it in when I’m in my home country, and – perhaps most importantly – the car has a manual transmission and I am bad enough driver on an automatic. I could, however, use a couple of thousand Euros extra, so I decided to sell it.

Everything was going fine.

Friends of mine, a married couple I will call Laura (36F) and Patrick (38M), are in the market for a new car, so I turned to them first. The ticket price of the car is 20k EUR, I need to pay taxes on the winnings of some 4k, so I offered it to them for 14k. They save 6k (which means they don’t need to take out a partial loan as they were planning), I end up with 10k, everyone wins. Laura and Patrick very happily accepted and we should have all the paperwork done out next week. I was hanging out with Laura and Patrick last weekend, signing the paperwork.

But some people thought he was making the wrong decision.

At one point, another friend of theirs – let’s call him Jake (34M) – showed up. I don’t talk to him, why is long story, one of the reasons is that he is a knowitall ******* who is just incapable of keeping out of other people’s business. And sure enough, when Jake found out what was going on, he felt the need to offer his opinion which amounted to accusing me of “taking advantage” of Laura and Patrick and arguing that if I were a real friend, I would just give them the car. Laura (who doesn’t like Jake either, but is the sweetest person ever, so does not let it show) politely shut him down and he thankfully left shortly after that. Laura then apologized and told me that she thought what Jake had said was stupid, but that – surprisingly to both of us – some other friends of hers think the same.

But he is unsure about something.

And then yesterday I met up with Alex (39M), a mutual friend of mine and Laura’s. Laura, him and me worked in the same office for a couple of years and while I left for greener pastures long time ago, they – and some other mutual friends – still work there. Alex told me, with some amusement, that the entire thing with the car has been the subject of much gossip at the office. According to what he told me, some people are basically taking Jake’s side and calling what I did “exploitative” and “taking advantage of Laura’s situation”, since I am charging them money for something that cost me nothing. AITA?

He could also have just sold the car to someone else. But nobody is talking about that.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

My thoughts exactly.

Exactly.

Another opinion.

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Lol.

Imagine how lucky you have to be to win a car. That’s awesome and possibly a once in a lifetime experience.

And his so-called friends basically think that because he got the car for free, he’s greedy for selling it. But that logic just doesn’t make sense to me.

He has perfectly reasonable reasons for selling the car, and his friends agreed to the price knowing they’d still be saving thousands of euros.

If he gave them the car, it would be a generous gesture, which could also change their dynamic to one where they feel like they owe him something. But under no circumstances should it feel like an obligation.

Giving cars away for free is something maybe multimillionaires would do.

But in this economy?

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