Her Coworker Is Constantly Unprofessional — But Her Manager Just Calls It A Different Working Style

Imagine having a coworker who is very unprofessional. He’s kind of like the class clown who never grew up, and he’s also quite the flirt.

Would his behavior bother you if you had to work with him on a project?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she absolutely hates working with this particular coworker. She is pretty professional, and he is not. Everything about him seems to bother her, but she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO about working with someone on a project I’m a woman and it’s a guy. He annoys me in pretty much every way. He flirts with every woman in the office. He’s asked me to do one on one things. I of course turned him down.

This guy sounds awful.

He has twice made comments about my appearance. He is absolutely sleeping around with various women in the office. He’s just a massive flirt. Plus, he doesn’t process through things like I do. He gets very mansplainy even though I’ve been here longer and I just let him talk so he can hear himself sound smart.

She hates working with this guy.

He tells people the wrong thing because he doesn’t know and he doesn’t want to admit he doesn’t know. I’m being forced to work together with him on a project and I’m being driven out of my mind because I have to listen to his meetings and when I have made comments to my manager about how he didn’t bring something up that I need to know she defends him saying we just have different working styles and not to bring it up. I feel like I’m being forced to work with a man child and I HATE it. I literally just want to throw in the towel.

Some people aren’t annoyed by this coworker.

I am extremely meticulous and organized in my approach and I’m also very open to feedback and know when to keep my mouth shut. He doesn’t. He loves to carry on and make every meeting about himself by acting like a clown. Some people love it and find him charming but I see right through it and it is going to drive me insane. Am I overthinking all of this or am I being gaslit into working with someone who is just not professional?

It sounds like they are complete opposites. It also sounds like his behavior at work is very unprofessional.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

This person doesn’t think she’s overreacting.

Another person thinks she’s going to have to learn to work with him.

This person can relate.

Another person thinks it only matters what management wants.

The coworker sounds awful, but if management doesn’t care, she only has two options. She can either learn to work with him, or she can look for a different job.

Her coworker’s behavior really does not sound professional. It’s unfortunate for her that management doesn’t care.

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