Her Favorite Teacher Secretly Sabotaged Students—Until Two Girls Exposed Her Misdeeds to the Whole Town

Students often look up to teachers as trusted role models, so when a teacher betrays them, it can be especially hurtful.

That is what happened in this story when a young lady’s favorite teacher betrayed her in a horrible way.

After that, she and her friend started gathering information about the teacher’s true behavior and showed it to the entire community at an awards night, which forced the teacher to resign.

It is pretty hard to believe that every detail of this story is true, but if it is, these two students were quite the investigators. Read through all the details below and see if you think it is fact or fiction.

Teacher betrays me, friend gets Uno reverse card and betrays her back. Let’s start this story with a woman we’ll call Ms. Howard, who was an all around English teacher, from preschool to elementary until college, so she was very widely known and is hard to kick out of the school board.

Let’s see what happened.

On my first years of high school, we were close to each other and I looked up on her because she’s a very legendary person. She teaches English Literature very well. So, since I admire her so much, I still put a ton of work in my homeworks, even though I can normally pull a B+ without any efforts. Until this February. You see, I have a history of abuse from my narcissistic nanny, and since I have trusted Ms. Howard so much, I have told her about it (she should be lucky because I only open up to those who I really trust, which are only a few people).

Maybe Ms. Howard doesn’t deserve the admiration after all.

One day, I was having difficulty understanding a certain story because of how incomprehensible the whole thing was, so I asked her a few questions. She just ignored all of them. Until I asked this one question: “Miss, why is she abused like that? She isn’t—”

Oh my, this is wildly inappropriate.

Before I could even finish my question, she inhales and screams out this exact sentence, which will be forever etched my my brain: “You were abused, how in the world do you not know the reason? Do you need more abuse to find out? Or you’re just clearly dumb?” She stops for a second, “Well, I now know the reason why she did that, you clearly deserve it. “

It is no surprise that this would have affected them so much.

I was feeling a lot of emotions after that, betrayal, anger, sadness, but also disbelief and a slight tinge of laughter (how can she be so dumb?). After a few days, her treatment towards me swiftly changed. I got a D on my submitted works and she did not listen to me anymore. It really affected my self esteem and academic skills and my friend noticed that.

Apparently, the friend knew something was off about this teacher.

Lunch time comes and she asks me to come in a very dark spot of the school and tells me this: “You know what? I’m being honest with you–you shouldn’t have laughed about it before.” Before that situation I always have laughed at my friend’s advice to not trust Ms Howard, but now I just felt stupid about that. After that, she just comforted me and told me to be online in Facebook.

This girl is angry; that’s for sure.

She called me after and told me her side of the story, that Ms. Howard trusted her with all her life, and upon knowing that she admitted her desire to throw her favoritism-obsessed self out of the campus, and said today’s the time, so she told me a plan. I was beyond shook the whole entire time because I thought this girl was a very angelic nerdy girl who happens to like Korean stuff, and this was the first time I had seen her curse and be downright brutally honest.

Taking the time to gather plenty of evidence is a smart move.

We met on a Saturday, brainstormed ideas, and she told me that Ms Howard is her mentor for a national competition, adding more possibilities (and even more brainstorming) to the plan. We bought a pocket Wi-Fi modem, so we can exchange texts while inside the school (She doesn’t have a SIM card, so I can’t call her without an internet connection). Monday flew in and secretly turned on our phone’s voice recorders in Ms Howard’s class. We were trying to record her unfair treatment and she obviously did not disappoint us. She screamed when I answered a question and turned into a different person when my friend answered. This continued for a whole month.

Let’s just hope that the school administrators take this seriously.

We then turned in our recordings to the management and after a few scoldings for bringing phones in school, they told us that it’s okay, they’ll look into that. I thought that that’s it, it’s enough, but my friend decided to brutalize the teacher even more.

Ok, this next part isn’t exactly believable. The school would not pause an investigation like this just to help some kids get revenge.

After winning her competition, she was chosen to lead the teacher’s honor event thing, a part of our closing ceremony. She actually told the administration to be silent about it until the closing ceremony, so that they can have more time to prepare the things needed to yeet her out, yada yada. I actually can’t contact her at this time, she always says that she’s busy preparing videos for each teacher in high school. (Only knew what she’s been doing via her parents, which were actually very nice yet passive aggressive)

It is time for public revenge.

Closing ceremony came in, and everyone was there, including the school president. Typical normal event, and then it’s time for my friend to make an entrance. Announcing every teacher and an AVP of them shows up. She saved the best for last with Ms. Howard, who surprisingly was met with silence instead of clapping and cheering. With a very fake looking smile in her face, she says those typical words you’ll ever say as a goodbye to your teacher, but instead of just ending it in a thank you, her face changes into the most evil smirk in her face and ends it up with these exact words:

Wow, this teacher was truly awful.

“So thank you so much, Ms Howard for being here with us, guiding us in our journey and helping us… know that you’ve been a good teacher… with bad moral values, and shall your favoritism-obsessed self be away from our campus!” Immediately after that she plays a compilation of our recordings, edited in a similar way as a crack video, but what actually shocked me the most are videos of her MOLESTING other students, verbally abusing them, and SLAPPING A KINDERGARTEN CHILD ON THE FACE because she didn’t know WHAT PRONOUNS ARE are included in the compilation!

This must have been quite the scene.

Everyone’s standing one by one, some are victims, some are shocked, and Ms Howard is beyond CRYING! No one cared to comfort her, and I was shocked to see my friend leading this mob of angry students and authorities glare, scream and shout at Ms Howard.

Resign? She should have been arrested.

She betrayed her so much and the whole venue was a whole massive outrage. She was forced to resign that day and I did actually scold my friend for taking it a bit too far.

If this is true, Ella is a real hero.

But, in the end, I finally have the perfect time to say that I now know the reason and I understand why she did that, she clearly deserves it. Ella, if you’re here reading this, thank you for being a demonic saint.

It is hard to imagine that this is all true since the teacher would have been fired and arrested on the spot, but if it is, it is quite an epic story of revenge.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is someone else named Ella who loved the story.

Her friend didn’t take it far enough.

She belongs in jail, not just banned from teaching.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a college student who decides to send his university a counter-bill after they try to get him to pay “inconvenience fees.”

The school should have had her arrested.

Yeah, this doesn’t make sense.

This evil teacher deserved far more than just having to resign. If she is molesting kids and slapping children, she belongs in jail.

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