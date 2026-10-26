Her Niece Repeatedly Wasted Restaurant Meals She Paid For—So She Imposed a Permanent No-Purchase Rule

Fact: some kids are picky eaters.

Another fact: their parents get pretty frustrated when they have to go round-and-round with their kiddos who never want to eat.

But should that frustration spill over to other people who happen to be watching their kiddos?

Hmmmm, that’s a good question, isn’t it?

Check out what this woman had to say about why her sister is upset with her because she doesn’t want to buy her young niece food anymore.

Take a look!

AITA for not buying my niece food when we went out because she always wastes it? “I picked up my niece with my two boys after school, and sometimes we go out to get some food. My niece always orders food she never eats, and ends up asking for some of what is mine. She is 6, my youngest is 5, and my oldest is 9.

She’s changing the rules…

This time around I told her that the two of us were going to share because she all she ever does is pick at the food and does not eat it. She threw a fit, but I did not budge. We had our food, kept offering to share what I got, I told her even if I ordered her food she always just ends up wanting to get even if I order her the same exact dish, she claims it is different.

This is pretty annoying…

Yes, I have tried to order us the same dish, but she plays around with her food takes a few bites, same it is not the same then asks for some of mine. She eats it right up. I Just did not feel like going through all of that or eating her food after she picked around it for 10 minutes. So we all eat and she refused to eat. She told my sister I refused to feed her, and let ​her go without food. I explained my to sister that was not how it went down. I explained the situation and she does the same to my sister I thought she would understand.

Uh oh…

My sister lost it, said I should have spent the money on her own plate, let her do what she does then let her have some of mine. I told her that was a waste of money, and is silly. My sister then told me why go out to eat, I told her cause my kids asked, and I also had not eaten much that day cause I worked a double and was extremely busy. My sister told me next time don’t go out to eat if I refuse to feed her daughter. I once again told her I did not refuse to feed her, I just said we could share since that is what we always end up doing.

This whole thing is kind of ridiculous…

My sister told me, she has tried that it does not work. She needs her own plate first and needs to realize she does not want her own plate then will ask for some of food to the person she feels closest with. She claims I have ruined that bond, and I also risk giving her a poor relationship with food. I am torn on if I was a jerk or not. I know my niece does this, and maybe it was wrong of me to try and change it especially because this is the norm for her.”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual made a good point.

This individual didn’t hold back.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Her sister sounds like a real pain in the neck!

Jeez, she’s doing her best…

It sounds like she just shouldn’t take her niece out to eat…ever again.