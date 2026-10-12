Her Roommate Won’t Help Pay For Anything, And The Only Time She Talks To Her Is When She Needs Something

Well, this is definitely a bummer…

The woman who wrote this story was set on living alone, but when a friend proposed they live together, she changed her mind…

And that’s when things went downhill!

Doh!

Take a look at what she had to say about why this living situation has gone down the tubes in a hurry.

Annoying housemate. “My housemate and I have both graduated from university this year and were looking for somewhere to live. I was actually quite happy to live alone, but a friend of a friend needed somewhere to live, so we agreed it would be cheaper to live together. I ended up doing basically all of the house hunting, contacting landlords, arranging viewings etc. because she said it was “too complicated” and she “didn’t understand how it worked.” When we moved in, the house was completely empty apart from the white goods. I moved in first and had collected/brought quite a lot of things to get us started — a toaster, kettle, TV, TV stand, mirrors, drying racks etc. I also had random food left over from my previous housemates, so I brought things like ketchup, mayo, salt, pepper and other basic cooking stuff.

Sounds like a fair deal…

We agreed that once those things ran out, she would buy the next lot because I had bought/brought the first lot. The problem is that whenever things run out, she complains that they’re “too expensive.” For example, we ran out of dishwasher tablets. I had brought a pack from my old place, which she was perfectly happy to use until they ran out. When I said we needed more, she said they were too expensive — even though the cheapest ones are around £3 for 40.

Oh, come on!

Same with butter. I’ve bought the last **three** tubs, and they’re not the cheapest ones because I only really like a particular branded one. She says she barely uses butter and will buy it “eventually,” but then I’ve caught her using mine. I don’t know how many times she’s used it because I haven’t been keeping track, but it annoys me because I’ve already bought it three times. We’re now completely out of mayo too. I bought the previous one, and it’s a particular branded one that I actually like, so I’m currently waiting for her to buy the next one like we agreed. It’s not necessarily about the individual £3–£5 items. It’s the fact that I feel like **I’m expected to provide everything initially, but when it’s time for her to replace something, suddenly it’s too expensive.** There’s also a separate issue with communication.

This is pretty weird…

She’s told a friend of mine that she doesn’t really talk to housemates unless they talk to her first. And that definitely feels true. I’m always the one initiating conversations. I’ll say something as simple as “Hey, how was work?” and get “good” as the response. Or I’ll say something like “Did you see the fight that happened in the shopping centre?” and sometimes she’ll completely ignore me. I understand being introverted and not wanting to constantly chat. I’m not expecting us to be best friends. But when I’m consistently making the effort and getting virtually nothing back, it starts to feel rude. She can also come across quite condescending in some of her responses, which makes me even less inclined to talk to her.

She sounds like a bit of a head case…

But she will talk to me if she needs something, like capturing a spider. The result is that I sometimes don’t even feel comfortable sitting in our shared kitchen/living room when she’s there, even though the TV in there is one that I brought. The atmosphere is just so awkward because she’ll sit there and say absolutely nothing, and I feel like I’m somehow intruding in my own home. I’m starting to wonder whether I’m being overly sensitive/dramatic or whether her behaviour is genuinely rude and inconsiderate. I don’t expect her to be my best friend, and I don’t expect her to pay for everything. I just want things to feel a bit more equal and comfortable. AITA for being annoyed and wanting to stop buying shared things until she actually contributes?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user has an idea.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She should’ve gone with her gut instinct and lived alone, huh?

It sure sounds like it!

Well, hopefully their lease is only for one year…

This roommate situation definitely isn’t working out!