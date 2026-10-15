High School Teacher Is Humiliated by the Athletic Director, But She’s Trying Not to Show How Much It Hurt

Imagine working as a coach at a high school, and the athletic director introduces all of the coaches to a huge audience of students, parents and even the school board. How would you respond if he acted like he didn’t even know who you are?

In this story, one coach was in this situation and tried to pretend like it was an inside joke. It wasn’t. It hurt, but she’s wondering if she’s overreacting.

I don’t think she’s overreacting at all. In fact, I think she’s underreacting.

Keep reading to see if you agree.

AIO boss snubbed me in front of hundreds of people I am a HS teacher and coach in a small town in the south. This is my second year at the school but first year as the head coach of my main sport. The other night we hosted a “meet the players and coaches” night in our basketball arena and hundreds of people showed up (students, parents, the school board, people from the town, etc). All athletes were also required to attend.

Ouch!

At one point in the night all the coaches went onto the floor and lined up and were introduced one by one by our boss, the athletic director. He introduced everyone and told the crowd what sport they coached, but when he got to me he said “I’m sorry, who are you again?” And after a lengthy pause said “oh yeah, Coach AlfredtheGreatWitch” and laughed. I laughed it off and tried to play it like it was an inside joke, but tbh I found it pretty insulting and was already under the impression he doesn’t like me much.

The principal knew it wasn’t a joke.

I tried to not worry about it, but after the event the principal approached me with a concerned look on her face and asked if I was okay. I smiled and said “yeah of course, why?” And she said she was just checking.

Actually, it seems like a lot of people know it wasn’t a joke.

The last few days at school I’ve been asked by over a dozen students and athletes if I’m upset that the AD disrespected me/was rude to me in front of everyone. I’ve told them all that it was just a joke and didn’t mean anything and for them to quit reading into it. That said, despite laughing it off in the moment, I thought it was pretty rude and embarrassing. I’m not going to do anything about it, but it’s just another thing he’s done recently that’s made me feel unwelcome.

Here’s the other thing the boss did that was annoying.

The other thing he did was instruct the principals to have me taken out of the varsity athletic period and give me another class to teach. I’m the only head coach in the district who isn’t in their sport’s athletic period. I’m also one of only two coaches (head or asst) in the district who teaches 6 classes instead of 5. It’s weird because if he doesn’t like me then why would he promote me? So what do yall think? Was my boss being a jerk in front everyone like that? Or was it just a poorly timed innocent joke that I’m reading too much into?

The boss is a jerk and has something against her for some reason. It wasn’t a joke. The principal knows that. Heck, everyone seems to know that.

OP needs to stop playing it off like she’s okay. I get that she’s being tough, and maybe it’s best to stay strong in front of he students; however, she should’ve at least admitted to the principal that it hurt and wasn’t a joke.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls her a doormat.

Another person thinks the boss went too far.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who finds herself in a tough spot when a coworker reports her for the “policy violation” of having her personal water bottle at the register.

This person has a theory.

She really needs to stop acting like it’s a joke and everything is okay. She needs to be honest and even angry.

Her boss basically insulted her in front of everyone, and nobody is okay with it. She needs to acknowledge the truth, that it’s not a joke, and she’s not okay. He shouldn’t be allowed to get away with that.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about an employee who found a way around his company’s denial of company time to study for his Commercial Driver’s License. Read Story →