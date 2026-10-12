His Ex Caused Him Major Trouble Senior Year, So When She Turned On His Friends Too, He Took Action That Got Her Kicked Out — But Was She Actually The Victim?

There is no shortage of drama in high school, and things that seem important at that time of life often are trivial when you look back on them.

That may be the case for the guy in this story who feels that his ex-girlfriend was causing him a lot of problems throughout his senior year.

He was merely tolerating her because she was part of his larger friend group at the time, but when she mistreated his best friend, he took action that led to her leaving the school.

What the author of this story might not realize, however, is that his ex-girlfriend was also a victim of something awful that he doesn’t even acknowledge.

Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Wanna attack my friend? Respect from everyone gone. Bit of backstory: This happened while we were still 17, but the tension between me and this person had been going on since we were 14 as freshman in the same high school.

There always seems to be drama in high school.

We had even dated in the 3-4 years we went to the school. We’ll call her “Alexa” from this point forward just to keep the privacy. She had also been a straight up witch to me for junior and senior years of our high school career, but I stayed her friend because nostalgia. Also, we both had interned at a police call center our senior year, since our high school specialized in law enforcement and criminal justice. The friend in question that was ‘attacked’ will have her named changed to Chill, since she is chill. (keep the call center in mind, it’ll be important later.)

Senior year is not starting off well.

Let’s begin. So, as our senior year started, I was already in a not so good mood, since I trained and worked all summer long for the internship, had a general bad summer, and Hurricane Harvey flooded my apartment (everything was fine, we just were without power because the wire had gotten water damaged). This didn’t stop from Alexa starting our first day of school by basically screaming and jumping around greeting everyone telling them how much she missed them, then she came to me trying to hug me. Reluctantly, I hugged her back, as I was too tired (I consistently woke up @ 5:30 every morning to catch the bus as I lived quite a distance away from the school) and I already had a headache from her early greetings, so I didn’t feel like fighting it.

He can’t just avoid her.

This routine went on for months as we had half our classes together since our internship took our last 2 spots for the end of the day leaving us to train the next group of kids and get to work on time. But everything really started to go downhill when 2 different events happened later on in the school, if I remember correctly, within the same or the next month of each other.

Let’s see what set this off.

The first was an annual banquet our teacher held in order to give thanks to the people who make our organization possible (our internship is unique as it is the only program of its kind in the United States). We had been planning for the event for 2-3 months prior to it taking place, with us constantly stating to dress professionally since our literal founders and supporters will be in attendance.

Her attire was not appropriate.

This girl shows up in a skin-tight, half-thigh length, short-sleeved dress, literally standing out like a sore thumb because she looked like she was gonna go clubbing, ruining our reputation. If her style of clothing wasn’t bad enough, the dress was so tight you could see her panties and bra as well as every single curve in her body. She was literally pulled aside afterwards and told if she went to work like that after the event like that, they would have to give her some serious consequences.

Alexa seems to love causing trouble.

Later, our second event came up, and she was more appropriately dress this time. This was another banquet-like event that was honoring our some of our officers, and when we arrived, we were given specific instructions to separate 2 at a table to allow us not to be constantly talking to each other instead of making possible business contacts. Most of us followed the rule given to us, except Alexa. Alex joined sitting with my best friend and another mutual friend that were already sitting there. Chill saw this, and obviously wanted to keep everyone out of trouble, so she walked over and reminded Alexa of the rule. Alexa snickered at Chill while telling her that there was an open seat, so it didn’t matter. Chill let this go simply because she would have our teacher resolve this the following day (our teacher had left early due to some school thing).

She is just trying to instigate more drama at this point.

After the event, we all were talking in a small group while Alexa instigated the whole event blowing it out of proportion. Obliviously upset, Chill left the area while everyone was staring at Alexa in a way that said “really?” The sad thing is that Alexa involved my best friend, who was a sweet and innocent guy until she forced ***ual tension and dangled the carrot in his face as if there was a chance she would sleep with him. The next day, Alexa had told the teacher what had happened and had my best friend lie to my teacher about what happened. Thankfully, the rest of the class stood behind Chill when she was called in and asked about what had happen.

Spreading rumors like this is immature and could get other people in serious trouble.

I devised a plan with Chill destroy her image, which she held so valuable in her mind. We began to slowly spread rumors that she was cheating again on her boyfriend, and we made sure everyone knew about her lying and trying to mess up Chill’s reputation. This immediately plunged her image down the drain, but the straw that broke the camel’s back was when I revealed to the teacher that I heard rumors at the call center of Alexa sleeping around with men that were older. (Remember, at the time we are all mostly underage.)

I certainly hope that the teacher reported the adults at the call center for what they were doing. This young lady may be awful, but she is a victim.

He went on secretly investigating, and lo and behold it was true. He found out she was sleeping with men there and pulled from work for a week. He said he would’ve taken a way more drastic action of firing her, but there was about only a week and a half left. So, he didn’t want to ruin the program’s image by firing a girl with less than 2 weeks left. After that, only my ex-best friend, at this point, was the only one talking to her while everyone in our graduating class of 75 gave her the cold shoulder for trying to ruin Chill’s image for trying to keep Alexa out of trouble.

Hopefully she moved on and became a better person.

Eventually, Alexa found out I was the one who told she was sleeping around and tried to guilt trip me, but I simply smiled and told her in the most sincere and polite voice I could muster, “Screw off.” If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who doesn’t think their painters should use their water spigot on the job. Since then, she’s moved out of the city going to a university over 80 miles away. Needless to say, she still doesn’t have any respect from our graduating class, and made entirely new friends because no one even associates with her.

Sure, Alexa sounds like she did a lot of bad things, but this whole situation was handled poorly by everyone involved. If she was truly sleeping with the adults at the call center, that is a serious crime, and Alexa is a victim. Heck, that may even be why she was acting poorly toward her friends. I, for one, hope that this story is not true.

Alexa was the victim of a serious crime that doesn’t seem to have been addressed.

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