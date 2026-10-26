His HOA Banned Weekend Renovations, So Now It Wants To Fine Him For Fixing A Storm-Damaged Shed

Define “home renovations.” Would that be things like redoing your kitchen, adding a deck, or replacing the roof? I think all of those things qualify.

Would it still be a home renovation if the repairs were due to fix damage from a storm, or would that be something else?

In this story, a homeowner lives in an HOA that has a rule where you can’t do home renovations on the weekend. He repaired a shed that was damaged due to a storm, and he did this work on the weekend. Did he break the rules?

The HOA thinks he did.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for ticking off my HOA? They don’t allow home renovations during the weekend My HOA a few weeks ago decided that they will not be allowing home renovations during the weekends. They never gave a sensible reason other than people want to enjoy the weekends without noise or something. Kind of ridiculous if you ask me.

They have a bit of an emergency situation.

Well last Thursday a tree fell onto my shed, crushing it and also destroying my gutters. I don’t have time on weekdays, it was going to take me and my wife quite a while to fix it. She can’t do it alone, so we waited until Saturday morning. We were both too busy with work, and I was out of town until saturday morning so we did it then. To me this didn’t even seem as a renovation, these are emergency repairs.

The HOA was upset.

Well we spend about 6 hours and we fix the shed, gutters, replace some shingles, and have someone remove the tree and take the wood away. Well, the HOA is not happy. They sent me a letter saying I need to pay a fine for violating the CCR. I am 100% sure that’s illegal, and they can’t do this.

He doesn’t plan to pay.

I ignored it. They then came and visited me, and explained to me I’d need to pay a few hundred dollar fine, that this was a violation of the CCR and bla bla bla. I told them “what I did was not wrong, I had a serious problem, I had to fix it and was only available on the weekend, now leave me alone and do not ever talk to me ever again about this” and I shut the door.

He still doesn’t plan to pay.

He comes back with more HOA members and they basically say the same stuff again. And I am getting more and more agitated and I said “as I told you before, I did nothing wrong so KINDLY BACK OFF JERK” and slammed the door. I have been getting more letters saying they wont condone or tolerate my “aggressive” behavior. So ridiculous.

Okay, I was with him until the angry outbursts at the end. That’s not going to win the HOA over to his side.

I’m pretty sure if he didn’t fix the shed, the HOA would’ve fined him for an unsightly shed or a tree blocking the sidewalk or some other excuse.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks emergency repairs are not the same as home renovations.

Another person recommends calling a lawyer.

This person thinks he needs to stop yelling.

And one person doesn’t understand why anyone would live in an HOA.

Staying calm would be better than yelling at the HOA. A lawyer can probably help.

This is another example of why people hate HOAs.

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