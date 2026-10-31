His Neighbors’ Loud Mariachi Music Drove Him Over the Edge. His Revenge Was So Elaborate It Even Fooled the Fire Department

Imagine living next to a neighbor that plays really, really loud music, and it is not a type of music that you enjoy at all. On top of that, you have a young child who still takes naps and needs lots of sleep.

What would you do?

In this story, we find out what one dad did when faced with this exact situation. Since he was an experienced DJ, he knew a thing or two about how sound travels, and all he needed to do was leave for an hour to get very effective revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

That time my father shook the very earth itself to teach a lesson The year was 1989. The place was Palmdale California. The players were myself, my father, and our neighbors.

OP was very young at the time.

At the time this took place I was but a wee baby. In fact, I would say I barely registered as a toddler. Dad was working for Lockheed at the time, and we’d just moved into our first apartment. Our neighbors at the time enjoyed their music. Which is fine. But they enjoyed a style of music that, unless your an avid fan, can be mildly irritating… Mariachi. And when they coupled this music with a massive sub, over a few days, it went from slightly vexing to full-blown rage inducing.

But OP’s dad had an idea for revenge.

So, pops, having worked as a DJ and having his FCC license, enacted a plan. Step 1: Acquire a tone generator from a friend. Step 2: Disassemble his two 15″ JBL subs and place them against the adjoining wall, put a fan against the speakers to keep them cool. Step 3: Connect the subs and generator to a 120watt Sansui amp.

The plan continues…

Step 4: Dial the generator somewhere between 35 and 45hz. Step 5: Tune the amp to about 80%. Step 6: leave. We left for about an hour.

A lot happened while they were gone.

When we came back he was informed by a neighbor that the fire department came by with a seismometer and registered about a 7.0. They were concerned a pipe had burst, but couldn’t find anything. The entity of the 20 unit complex spent this hour pulsing in a dead silent shiver. Pictures fell from walls, dishes crashed to floors. Cherished kniknacks scattered everywhere. From that day forward, we lived in comfortable silence, as our neighbors were no doubt terrified of once again waking the beast that lay below.

Wow! That was a clever plan, and I assume the neighbors never found out what happened.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

It was some pretty intense revenge!

Another person weighs in.

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Here’s another thought.

It’s pretty intense when the vibration is so serious the fire department thinks there could be an earthquake.

They certainly scared the neighbors off from playing loud music!

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