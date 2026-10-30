Homeowner Is Frustrated With Multiple Issues The Next Door Neighbor Seems To Neglect To Fix, So He Reports Him To His Landlord

Imagine having a neighbor who seems to either not notice problems he’s creating or who neglects to fix problems. Would you call him out on it, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and he calls his neighbor out on a lot of problems, which the neighbor mostly seems to fix if it’s not too hard to do. However, the homeowner keeps reporting the neighbor to his landlord every time a problem doesn’t get fixed right away.

Is that the best way to handle the situation?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For reporting my neighbours to their landlord. We bought our property 2 years ago. It’s an ex council/housing association houses, which we thought they all here were, but no. After we moved in I had to complain to neighbours about a tree in their garden blocking morning sunlight from our house. They agreed but rather than contract someone they cut it down themself. Also refuseing the advice I gave them about how best to remove it.

Then, there was another problem.

After that we needed to complain about leaving their extremely bright back light on. The man’s response was simply to say, “sorry, I didn’t realise it was on, can’t be that bright” They did at least turn it off.

And another problem…

Later we had to complain about a drip from their header tank overflow hitting a plastic child’s toy making a loud thud each time. He moved the plastic but fobbed me off about the drip, claiming it had been looked at before. They again refused to have the drip fixed when they had a plumber on site for a bathroom refit (which the council paid for) saying the plumber was there to do the bathroom job only.

Then there’s the trampoline…

They had a large trampoline in the garden which their children no longer used. It was an eyesore so I asked if they had thought of selling it. Turns out it was broken. And they were waiting to get rid of it. I suggested they disassemble it and wait. They take down the trampoline exposing a old FRIDGE behind it!

Here’s some more context about the refrigerator.

I ask another neighbour, from whos house this would have been visible, who tells me it has been there for YEARS! And they uses it for garden tools. The neighbour piles the trampoline parts at the side of their shed where they sit for months! I ask when they are being removed and am told they are waiting to borrow trailer. I suggest they hire one or use their car (which is certainly big enough) but these suggestions are dismissed.

Every time one problem is solved, another problem appears.

After weeks of it sitting there I had enough so report them to the housing authority (their landlords) , requesting a formal inspection. This did it in terms of the trampoline. They loaded it into their car, although the fridge remains so I doubt the inspection actually took place. 6 months later their children get new beds. The frame of an old bed is left at the side of there house. I ask what they are planning to do with it and am told by one of the children “Dad’s going to make something for the garden”

He finally found out what the neighbor was going to make out of the bed.

Weeks go by with it sitting there so again I’m forced to report it to the HA . The neighbours remove the frame only for me to discover 2 weeks later that, instead of disposing of it, they had taken it somewhere and were now bringing it back as a chicken coop! I’m sure the HA are still to do an inspection as this horrible fridge is still there, the neighbours never removing it. I’m planning on writing to the HA again, specifically mentioning the fridge as an issue and reporting the drips both from the tank and guttering during heavy rain but the neighbour whom I asked about the fridge originally, says I’m being unreasonable. AITA?

I’m not sure who the awful neighbor is here, the one who is complaining all the time or the one who doesn’t have the most beautiful yard and hasn’t fixed the drip issue. I can certainly see how they both think the other person is the awful neighbor.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s one person’s take on the situation.

Another person feels bad for the neighbor.

This person calls OP out for micromanaging the neighbor.

Everyone agrees that OP is the awful neighbor.

From OP’s perspective, the neighbor is awful. But it says a lot that the neighbor has tried to fix some of the problems OP brought up. It doesn’t sound like the neighbor is a bad neighbor. OP is just picky about what the neighbor has in his yard.

He certainly seems to like to complain!