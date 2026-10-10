Kids Were Raking Leaves in Their Own Yard—Until They Caught a Hostile Neighbor Taking Photos of Them

If you’ve ever noticed someone taking a photo of you without permission – particularly if they’re being sneaky about it – you’ll know how uncomfortable and invasive it can feel. Even if that person is a friend and they’re trying to snap you being goofy, it’s hard in our modern-day world when any silly moment can find its way onto social media. In fact, it even makes many of us more reserved, because we know that what would once just be a moment in time can now be recorded indefinitely.

But the woman who the teenager in this story spotted taking a photo of him and his brother was not doing it in a light-hearted way at all. More than that though, she was a stranger. And given they’d just moved to a new neighbourhood where they didn’t know anyone, it made them feel more than a little uncomfortable.

Read on to find out more.

Weird neighbours keep acting with bad intention towards my family, mainly my brother and I So, I’m 16 and my brother is 14. As of last week our family is moving into a new house in a new neighbourhood, and the day before yesterday me and my brother had to rake the leaves on the front lawn. The owner before us completely neglected the house, this is in a nice neighbourhood too, but this was was so trashy along with its previous owner.

But while they were raking, something untoward happened.

We noticed one of our neighbours walking her dog, and my brother has a trauma related to dogs because a family friend had a violent dog that bit my brother, and it was horrible. But this lady’s dog was small, and we recognised her from the day prior – she was the same lady who slowed down a neighbour in their car and began talking to them and making hand signals towards me and my family. Me and my brother are usually the ones outside doing some of the heavy work and moving things inside. so we recognized her. My brother and i looked away for a few seconds to grab our rakes after picking up some leaves, and when we turned around we saw her very visibly point her phone at us which clearly was indicating that she was taking a photo or video of us.

Let’s see how he’s feeling about this.

I don’t know if she has a problem with us or not, but either way its creepy and my younger brother and I didn’t appreciate it. We do not know what house she lives in, but she’s overall a very noisy neighbours as seen – and I heard in Indiana it’s illegal to take pictures of someone without their permission? s Se seems petty so i ain’t sure if i wanna be petty in return. but if i catch her ass lacking, y’all already know. plus i don’t appreciate it when someone’s intentions towards my siblings seem bad. I told my mom and step-dad, but they didn’t care much. I’m more worried for my brothers.

This is a really weird situation, and it does seem like the neighbour is being in some way hostile towards them.

These seem to be good kids, and yet their new neighbour looks like she’s watching them.

Maybe there’s a reasonable explanation, but she needs to behave better than this.

Let’s see what the Reddit community said about this.

This person had a bad feeling about the neighbour.

And others thought she was being openly hostile.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who calls on dozens of whirlygigs to combat the neighbor’s complaints about the fence.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged the teen to be openly positive with the neighbour.

The truth is, if this old lady walking her dog is racist and suspicious of the kids as a result, there’s little they can do but be polite, or just ignore her. Hey, if she actually gets to know the family maybe her views will change – but it’s not their responsibility to help her change. Because she’s the one in the wrong here. Taking photos of two kids doing yard work isn’t just weird, it’s downright creepy behaviour – and might even be on the wrong side of the law too. Because it’s clear she’s not taking those photos out of admiration for two hard-working kids.

It’s a real shame that these kids are being put in this position, since all they’re trying to do is help their parents to improve their new home, and tidy it up – even making it more in keeping with the well-kept neighbourhood. Instead, they’re experiencing hostile behaviour from an old woman when they’ve done nothing at all wrong. And honestly, it’s just not right.

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