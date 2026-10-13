Man Keeps Finding Other Cars in His Reserved Parking Spot, So He’s Considering Blocking It When He Leaves

Paying extra for a reserved parking space should guarantee more than repeated calls to a towing company.

The dilemma is whether physically marking the spot crosses a line or simply enforces one already painted.

Instead of escalating with neighbors, this tenant wants a cone or sign that prevents the problem before it starts.

Check out the full story here.

WIBTA for putting something in my apartment’s reserved parking spot to prevent other people from parking there? Basically the title. I pay a pretty penny for a reserved parking spot at my apartment complex, and people KNOW that there are reserved parking spots in the lot. They know that people pay for these spots. My complex has also made it very clear that the owners of these reserved spots have the ability to tow any cars that park in the owner’s spot.

People still park in his parking spot.

However, all of this does not stop MULTIPLE people from parking in my parking spot. I’ve come home multiple times this week to people in my parking spot. Every time I call the towing company, but they take a bit to get to the complex and usually the people move their cars by then. That’s fine, I would kind of feel like a jerk for towing someone’s car. But I don’t want people to park in my spot in the first place, because it’s really annoying to call up the towing company any time someone parks there (which is often).

He has an idea, but he’s not sure if it will work.

I also want to avoid any conflicts with neighbors if I can, especially if they might damage my car in return. So, anyways, wibta if I put like a sign or cone or something in my spot when I go out? I’m not sure how effective it will be, but I’m just trying to think of a way to get people to not park there. The space is already clearly marked “reserved” but I don’t think people care. So I was thinking something that would be more blatant so that there’s no doubt in their mind that they shouldn’t be there.

It’s worth a try. It’s his spot, so I don’t see a problem with putting a cone or something in it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks a cone is a good solution.

A camera might be a better idea.

It couldn’t hurt to try!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who documented times of noise spikes and turned their neighbor into a model tenant.

Who says a parking spot has to be used for parking a car?

This tenant repeatedly finds their paid parking space occupied, while slow towing responses allow the offending drivers to escape any consequences.

An approved cone or sign would be a reasonable preventative measure, although apartment management should ultimately enforce its own parking rules.

Some drivers treat “reserved” like a creative writing prompt.