Man Refuses To Help His Divorced Brother Pay Legal Fees In His Child Custody Battle, But Family Tensions Are Rising

Divorce can be really awful in many ways. While it may be better for the former couple to move on and live separate lives, when there are children involved, it gets messy.

In this story, one man’s divorced brother is fighting for child custody of his daughter. In order to do that, he needs quite a bit of money.

Here’s the question. Is it okay to say no to helping finance the brother’s legal war? In this case, I think it is. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for refusing to give money to my brother to save his daughter ? I refused to give $100,000 to my brother to fund his legal custody battle. AITA for this ? My brother called out of the blue one day. We’ve been living in different countries for many years and we’re often not in touch. He has been going through divorce and custody battle for a long time. The divorce is really ugly.

His brother wants money.

Both he and his ex wife are extremely similar being stubborn, argumentative and always right. They are both ex-army. So my brother asks for $100,000. Specifically, it’s for the newest set of lawyers quote to conduct a last all out custody battle. He explains it like a military strategy and explains it’s a last stand and about showing strength. According to his new lawyers it is completely un-winnable, not recommended, a waste of time and he is better off accepting the hard truth and saving the money.

He doesn’t want to help.

I personally agree with the lawyers based on what I was told by my brother. Yet he insists it’s the only thing left to do. He also said there is no way he could pay it back. My view was, if it’s life or death then yes, but it’s not, and it would only hurt everyone making this last stand.

If the lawyers think they won’t win, that’s pretty bad. In that case, it does sound like a complete waste of money.

It’s sad for his brother though.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person calls the brother psychotic.

Another person thinks the judge can decide.

This person is also on OP’s side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

It’s pretty bad when the lawyers say not to do it.

There’s no point in wasting the money. When the lawyers say they won’t win, it is just a huge waste of money.

I admire the dad wanting to fight for his daughter, but if he won’t win, he’s going to have to accept that somehow.

There’s no point in financing someone else’s delusions.

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