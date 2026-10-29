Man Shops At Dollarama In His Dusty Work Clothes, But He’s Confused When A Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee

Sometimes, the smallest details can make people mistake you for someone who works at a store.

In this story, a tradesman stopped at Dollarama after work wearing messy clothes and a cheap T-shirt.

A customer approached him and asked if he worked there, so he got confused.

He later realized why that customer mistook him for a sales staff member.

Check out the full details below

Got asked if I worked at the dollar store I went to Dollarama on my way home from work. I’m in the trades, so I was wearing dirty, dusty pants and work boots. I heard someone from the end of the aisle say, “Excuse me.” I looked over at this fella, and he asked, “Do you work here?”

This tradesman realized his shirt had a “Staff” label at the back.

I replied, “No,” in a confused tone. I was thinking to myself, “How or why could that guy possibly think I work here?” A few minutes later, I realized I was wearing one of the T-shirts I got at the thrift store. They’re cheap shirts I will wreck at work. And this one was for a summer camp with a huge “STAFF” on the back. 🤦‍♂️

Well, you can’t blame the customer now, can you?

OP wearing a T-shirt from the thrift store with a label that says “STAFF” can make it confusing for customers if he really works there.

He probably never expected his cheap work shirt to make him look like a Dollarama employee.

But at least the mix-up gave him a funny story to tell, right? Lol.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, here’s a similar experience.

When your thrift store shirt accidentally gets you a second job!

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