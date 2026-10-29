October 29, 2026 at 7:55 am

Man Shops At Dollarama In His Dusty Work Clothes, But He’s Confused When A Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee

by Heide Lazaro

Man wearing a cap and a red shirt labeled with "Staff&apos;

Unsplash/Reddit

Sometimes, the smallest details can make people mistake you for someone who works at a store.

In this story, a tradesman stopped at Dollarama after work wearing messy clothes and a cheap T-shirt.

A customer approached him and asked if he worked there, so he got confused.

He later realized why that customer mistook him for a sales staff member.

Check out the full details below

Got asked if I worked at the dollar store

I went to Dollarama on my way home from work.

I’m in the trades, so I was wearing dirty, dusty pants and work boots.

I heard someone from the end of the aisle say, “Excuse me.”

I looked over at this fella, and he asked, “Do you work here?”

This tradesman realized his shirt had a “Staff” label at the back.

I replied, “No,” in a confused tone.

I was thinking to myself, “How or why could that guy possibly think I work here?”

A few minutes later, I realized I was wearing one of the T-shirts I got at the thrift store.

They’re cheap shirts I will wreck at work.

And this one was for a summer camp with a huge “STAFF” on the back. 🤦‍♂️

Well, you can’t blame the customer now, can you?

OP wearing a T-shirt from the thrift store with a label that says “STAFF” can make it confusing for customers if he really works there.

He probably never expected his cheap work shirt to make him look like a Dollarama employee.

But at least the mix-up gave him a funny story to tell, right? Lol.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 10.53.48 PM Man Shops At Dollarama In His Dusty Work Clothes, But Hes Confused When A Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 10.54.14 PM Man Shops At Dollarama In His Dusty Work Clothes, But Hes Confused When A Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 10.54.36 PM Man Shops At Dollarama In His Dusty Work Clothes, But Hes Confused When A Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee

Finally, here’s a similar experience.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 10.55.02 PM Man Shops At Dollarama In His Dusty Work Clothes, But Hes Confused When A Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee

When your thrift store shirt accidentally gets you a second job!

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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