Man Shops At Dollarama In His Dusty Work Clothes, But He’s Confused When A Customer Mistakes Him For An Employee
Sometimes, the smallest details can make people mistake you for someone who works at a store.
In this story, a tradesman stopped at Dollarama after work wearing messy clothes and a cheap T-shirt.
A customer approached him and asked if he worked there, so he got confused.
He later realized why that customer mistook him for a sales staff member.
Check out the full details below
Got asked if I worked at the dollar store
I went to Dollarama on my way home from work.
I’m in the trades, so I was wearing dirty, dusty pants and work boots.
I heard someone from the end of the aisle say, “Excuse me.”
I looked over at this fella, and he asked, “Do you work here?”
This tradesman realized his shirt had a “Staff” label at the back.
I replied, “No,” in a confused tone.
I was thinking to myself, “How or why could that guy possibly think I work here?”
A few minutes later, I realized I was wearing one of the T-shirts I got at the thrift store.
They’re cheap shirts I will wreck at work.
And this one was for a summer camp with a huge “STAFF” on the back. 🤦♂️
Well, you can’t blame the customer now, can you?
OP wearing a T-shirt from the thrift store with a label that says “STAFF” can make it confusing for customers if he really works there.
He probably never expected his cheap work shirt to make him look like a Dollarama employee.
But at least the mix-up gave him a funny story to tell, right? Lol.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
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This person shares their personal thoughts.
Lol. Here’s a funny comment.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office.
Another one chimes in.
Finally, here’s a similar experience.
When your thrift store shirt accidentally gets you a second job!
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