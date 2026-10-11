Management Cut Assembly Line Maintenance to Save $50k—Only to Cause $500k in Catastrophic Bottlenecks

What looks good on paper doesn’t always work in reality, and that’s something management doesn’t always understand.

Imagine working in a factory. What would you do if management decided to cut everyone’s hours in an effort to cut costs?

In this story, one employee was in that situation, and he decided to comply. He refused to work even one minute longer than he was scheduled to work.

Eventually, his coworkers caught on to what he was doing and started doing the same thing.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Start 30 minutes later to save company money? Ok. At one of the factories I worked at, we had a shift overlap. Each shift was there for 8.5 hours, with a half hour unpaid lunch. We had a half hour on shift change to tell the incoming shift what was going on with the machines.

This is a really bad idea.

A bean counter figured out how much money could be saved with this ‘unnecessary’ half hour hand over time being cut. This also cut our workday to 7.5 paid hours. They told the lead men to coordinate the shift handover, even though there was too much information for one person to handle. Cue the malicious compliance.

This sounds like it will really slow down production.

I strolled onto the production floor at my new assigned start time. Machines were all down. Operators wait for me (a set up operator) and the lead man to discuss what needed to be done. Instead of machines running continuously, they were shut down for at least a half hour.

Nobody should have to work for free.

My lead man furiously asked me why I didn’t come in earlier. I told him I don’t work for free. Naturally, my approach to the new way spread to the other shifts, and suddenly people who always came in early decided they didn’t want to work for free either.

The factory production levels dropped.

Eventually, management noticed.

Upper management asked why. Several fingers were pointed at me for starting the rebellion, but nothing could be done to make us work for free. A week later, our hours were changed back.

Complying was the right thing to do. Refusing to work for free was also the right thing to do. That’s the only way management would realize their cost cutting idea wasn’t actually working.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks all companies do something similar at one time or another.

Another person offers contrats.

A factory worker shares their experience.

Another person shares how they respond to management.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who tried warning his boss the truck needed new brakes and tires, only to find his truck sidelined during their busiest season.

Complying can really teach management a lesson.

It’s one thing to have an idea that looks good on paper, but management often doesn’t understand the reality. It’s not just about the hourly wage the workers are making. It’s also about how much can get done in a certain amount of time.

It didn’t take them long to realize their mistake.

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